Answer: It’s a fracture of the vertebral body in which you have a loss of height. There are a number of ways to further classify the type of fracture, but I don’t know the specifics here. Generally speaking, your vertebral bodies are structures that have an outer layer of relatively hard cortical bone. Inside the vertebral bone is a softer, cancellous [spongy] bone. When you have a transmission of force, usually with a flexion [bending] component, and the forces imparted on the vertebral body exceed its ability to withstand that force, then the bone will break. You’ll get a break of the cortical bone or the end plate.