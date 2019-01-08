Emissions of carbon dioxide, the chief greenhouse gas driving climate change, spiked in the United States last year, marking the first increase in eight years even though a record number of coal-fired power plants had been retired, according to new research.
The Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, released a report Tuesday saying carbon emissions rose 3.4 percent in 2018. The group derived the figure from preliminary emission estimates reported to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in the first three quarters of last year, as well as other data.
The surprising rise suggests the U.S. would need to step up carbon reduction even faster if it has any hope of meeting Paris Agreement goals. The U.S. target has been a 26 to 28 percent reduction of 2005 levels in all greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Carbon dioxide amounts to about three-quarters of greenhouse gases produced.
President Donald Trump vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, but it’s a lengthy process. The earliest possible time frame to formally exit is late 2020.
Instead, the U.S. appeared on track to make its second largest annual gain in emissions since 1996. It saw an increase of 3.6 percent in 2010 as the recession was dwindling.
Transportation remained the largest source of emissions. But buildings and industry posted big gains, possibly due to colder weather at the start of 2018 compared to 2017. Overall, the first three months of 2018 were still warmer than the average for the quarter in the previous 20 years.
The report notes the increase shows a lack of “limited progress made in developing decarbonization strategies" for buildings and industry.
Indeed, emissions from residential and commercial buildings that use oil, diesel and natural gas increased by 10 percent, the biggest increase since 2004.
It marked a significant turnaround in a long trend. Carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion peaked in 2007 at 6 million tons. Then, the recession struck and the U.S. increased its use of natural gas, wind and solar. Use of coal-fired plants declined.
Between 2007 and 2015 emissions fell by 12.1 percent, or about 1.6 percent on average each year. Since 2016, the pace of emissions declines has slowed.