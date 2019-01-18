Vitek, a financial advisor, and his wife Melissa, an eye doctor, live in Huntingdon Valley. For years, Vitek and his former neighbor McDonald talked about teaming up for an online car show. When they had young children, the timing never seemed quite right. But after Alex went off to college at Fordham University and Drew moved back to Philadelphia to work as a product consultant, Vitek said he finally decided he wanted to pursue the idea.