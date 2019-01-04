Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found burning in a West Philadelphia street early Friday.
Firefighters responding to a call made the discovery about 1:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Ludlow Street, officials said.
The body was found between two cars with an accelerant, possibly gasoline, and a lighter nearby, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.
Whether or not the unidentified woman was a victim of foul play was not immediately evident and investigators are awaiting an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office to help make a determination, police said.
Small said the body was “burned from head to toe, beyond recognition.”