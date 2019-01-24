More than 9,000 appeals have been filed with the Board of Revision of Taxes — the highest number since 2014, when the city implemented a new system of valuing properties at 100 percent of their market values. The number of appeals has grown since the Oct. 1 deadline to file them because the city had not completed all of the 20,000 informal appeals, known as first-level reviews, by October. After first-level reviews are complete, taxpayers can choose to file a formal appeal.