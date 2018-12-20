Amtrak train 188 had just left 30th Street Station on its way to New York City when it approached the Frankford Curve at 106 mph, more than twice the posted speed for the bend in the tracks. Bostian told investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board he couldn’t remember why he didn’t slow the train as it approached the curve. A SEPTA train had reported being hit by a rock shortly before the derailment, and investigators concluded that incident could have distracted Bostian and caused him to lose “situational awareness.”