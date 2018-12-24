A Lakewood, N.J., man left the Borgata with quite a Christmas gift this weekend.
On Saturday, the man won $1 million on a $5 wager on the three-card poker’s “6 Card Bonus," a side bet in the game. It marked the first time that had happened in the Atlantic City casino’s 15-year history, a Borgata spokeswoman said.
The man — who allowed the Borgata to release his photo but identify him only as Harold M. — was dealt the 10, queen, and ace of diamonds. In the dealer’s hand: the 9, jack, and king of diamonds.
That gave Harold M. the 6-card royal flush of diamonds, which the odds of hitting are less than 1 in 20 million, according to wizardsofodds.com, a website that specializes in casino game analysis.