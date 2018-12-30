A man’s body was found Sunday morning in an abandoned power plant in the city’s Port Richmond section.
Police received a call just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday about a body found inside the Richmond Generating Station at Delaware Avenue and Lewis Street, just south of the Betsy Ross Ridge.
After medics confirmed the person had died, the Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene, police said.
The station was built in 1925 by the Philadelphia Electric Power Company. It was designed by famed architect John T. Windrim in the neoclassical revival style and closed in 1984.
Parts of the films 12 Monkeys, staring Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt and Madeleine Stowe, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen were filmed there. The NBC television series American Ninja Warrior has also taped there.
In recent years, the site has fallen victim to scrappers looking for copper wire, according to WorkshopoftheWorld.com, a website chronicling Philadelphia’s industrial history.
This story is developing.