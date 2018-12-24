A man’s body was found early Sunday floating in the water off Wildwood Crest, authorities said.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a kayaker spotted the body in a marsh in the Jarvis Sound and called police, said New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez.
The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office, which will determine the cause and manner of death, Goez said.
Authorities have not identified the man, and no other information was available as of Sunday night.
New Jersey State Police are investigating because the body was discovered in the Intracoastal Waterway, the 3,000-mile stretch of inlets, bays, canals, and sounds that runs along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.