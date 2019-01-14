Bodega will be what he calls a “live-fire kitchen.” That is, Popernack said, chef Luke Loomis will use Biga’s wood-burning oven to cook and flavor what he calls “mom food" — an accessible menu built not only for patrons dining in but those who are looking to pick up something to bring home for dinner. Loomis, who was known for barbecue at the nearby Tin Lizard Brewing Co., will also have a smoker to work with.