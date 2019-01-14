Dan Popernack, who in late 2016 opened La Cabra Brewing in a former furniture showroom across from the Berwyn train station, is opening a second Main Line restaurant.
Bodega by La Cabra Brewing will operate on the former site of Biga Pizza & Beer, across from Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr at the intersection of Haverford Road, County Line Road, Bryn Mawr Avenue, and Glenbrook Road. Biga, which by all accounts was busy, closed Dec. 29 after a falling out among its partners.
Popernack said the deal was not a "takeover.” He also emphasized that he is not getting into the pizza business.
Bodega will be what he calls a “live-fire kitchen.” That is, Popernack said, chef Luke Loomis will use Biga’s wood-burning oven to cook and flavor what he calls “mom food" — an accessible menu built not only for patrons dining in but those who are looking to pick up something to bring home for dinner. Loomis, who was known for barbecue at the nearby Tin Lizard Brewing Co., will also have a smoker to work with.
The bar will serve La Cabra’s beer as well as Pennsylvania wines and ciders but not hard liquor.
Popernack expects Bodega to open in late spring.
He said Biga’s partners, knowing that it was winding down, thought that the location would lend itself to a beer-focused eatery and reached out to him. Bodega will operate as a satellite location of La Cabra’s brewery license.
La Cabra has had success out of the gate, picking up a two-bell review from The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan and the judge’s choice for top new local beer in 2018 for its Peter Flemish red at the annual Brewvitational.