After some dress rehearsals, SugarHouse Casino says its sportsbook is open for business.
The riverfront casino completed a two-day operational test, executives said, and received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. SugarHouse opened for betting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“We’re thrilled to make Philly history as the city’s first licensed sportsbook,” general manager Cheryl Duhon said in a statement. “If our soft launch was any indication, there’s a big demand among Philly sports fans and gamers to get in on the action.”
The casino’s sportsbook will include straight bets, parlays, totals, and in-game betting. Initially, bets are cash only, and winning tickets can be redeemed at the SugarHouse Sportsbook during operating hours or at the casino’s cashiers’ cage when open.
SugarHouse Casino’s Sportsbook will be open daily: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to midnight. Guests must be at least 21 years old to wager.