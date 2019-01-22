Barnes executive president and chief financial officer Margaret Zminda said that curatorial programs and service to the community have increased — new programs include a partnership with Puentes de Salud in South Philly’s Latino immigrant community — and “that requires a long-term source of funding. So as we’ve become the institution we are now, we really recognize that our ambitions are different than they were in 2006, 2007, and 2008, when we were raising money for this building.”