The mixers, available online and in a number of stores in the Philadelphia area and at the Jersey Shore, can be blended with equal parts liquor and sparkling water for individual or batched drinks. Sizelove recommends an ounce or two per cocktail and said each 12-ounce bottle can be combined with equal parts seltzer and liquor in a pitcher to serve a large group. They can also be used with plain soda water or other ingredients to make mocktails.