A 15-year-old North Philadelphia girl is under arrest in connection with the death of her newborn son who was found in a dumpster.
On Monday at 10:30 p.m., an unidentified women approached police in the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue and told them she found a baby that had been placed in a dumpster by her daughter’s friend. Both the woman and the baby were taken to Temple University Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m., according to police.
Officers then went to the home of the daughter’s friend located in the 2700 block of N. Judson Street. The girl who had given birth and her mother were then transported to the Special Victims Unit. The teen was placed under arrest and transported to Temple University Hospital for precautionary medical treatment, according to police.
The case has been assigned to the Homicide Unit, police stated.