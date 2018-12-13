Clarke, along with Council Members Kenyatta Johnson, Mark Squilla, and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, introduced legislation Thursday that would lower the threshold at which homeowners qualify for a key property-tax relief program. The Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP) began in 2014, when the city started assessing properties at 100 percent of market value, or the amount for which they could be sold. Currently, homeowners qualify if their assessment increases 300 percent or more in one year; Clarke would lower that threshold to 150 percent.