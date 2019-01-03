Philadelphia’s property assessments do not meet accuracy standards and are plagued by deficient data, according to an audit of city’s Office of Property Assessment released Thursday.
The audit, commissioned by City Council last year after a reassessment of residential properties sparked outrage by homeowners facing large tax increases, found that flaws in the city’s methods lead to inequities in assessments. An Inquirer Daily News analysis found that more than 165,000 of the city’s properties -- better than 35 percent of the total -- were overassessed..
The audit’s impact remained unclear Thursday. It will have no immediate effect on existing assessments or thousands of pending appeals, and Mayor Kenney’s administration and Council President Darrell L. Clarke clashed over the auditor’s findings.
Clarke used the audit to call for a change of leadership in the Office of Property Assessment (OPA) and the hiring of an outside company to help the office correct its inaccurate data.
“Based on the existing operation of OPA we clearly have some challenges,” Clarke told reporters Thursday.
Kenney’s office, meanwhile, said the audit was based on “faulty data," and criticized it for not including specific recommendations for improvement.
“It would be inappropriate, and frankly unfair, for the OPA team to become political scapegoats in light of the progress they have made," said Mike Dunn, a spokesman for Kenney.
City Council paid J.F. Ryan Associates, Inc., a Massachusetts-based firm, $160,000 to complete the audit.
Among the audit’s top findings:
- Assessments of residential and commercial properties as well as vacant land do not meet industry standards.
- In many areas of the city, assessments are off, on average, by more than 15 percent. The report did not distinguish between properties that are over-assessed or under-assessed, finding simply that the assessments are not uniform.
- Land values vary greatly among similar properties, showing that assessments are not uniform.
- OPA has deficient data and does not document all of its procedures. “There are many activities performed either in an ad hoc manner or in disconnected ways that preclude either addressing or solving the problems," the audit report stated.
- The assessment methods are not made public, making it difficult for property owners to determine how their values were calculated.
While the Kenney administration took issue with the audit’s findings Thursday, Dunn said OPA has also hired its own consultant to make recommendations for improving assessments.
The Inquirer Daily News analysis of the city’s most recent assessments found that assessment inaccuracy remains a problem, as lower-priced properties tend to be over-assessed, resulting in owners paying more than their fair share in property taxes, while owners of higher-prices homes are getting relative tax breaks. City assessment officials disagreed with the Inquirer’s findings.
The average assessment of a single-family home increased 10.5 percent with last year’s reassessment, prompting City Council members to express doubts about the Office of Property Assessment as they heard complaints from residents about large tax increases. Council rejected Mayor Kenney’s proposed 4.1 percent property tax rate increase last year, citing the tax increases that many residents already faced due to their increased assessments.
Philadelphia’s property assessments have long been a source of controversy. The city launched the Actual Value Initiative (AVI) in 2014 as a means of eliminating unfair and inaccurate assessments. Under AVI, the city assesses every property at 100 percent of market value, or the amount for which it could be sold.
City officials touted the AVI system as one that would do away with steep increases because assessments would be kept current and updated every year. Last year, however, was the first time since AVI began that the city reassessed all residential properties. The reassessment led to the largest number of appeal cases since 2014.