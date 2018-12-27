Proper storage will certainly help protect your Christmas tree investment into the future. While insects and other pests might not be attracted to your artificial tree, dust and dirt certainly will if it’s not covered. Do you know who made your used tree? Most manufacturers and retailers have detailed instructions on setting up, taking down, and storing the trees they sell. Start there -- you could even buy new packaging that would work with your tree. Or loosely cover your tree or its pieces with a very lightweight sheet or fabric, taking care to not wrap it too tightly or bend the branches. If you have room, store it standing up rather than on its side to avoid getting flat spots.