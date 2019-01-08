Some who left in 2018 signed up for a “transition program," offered in September, that paid employee salaries for the rest of the year. “While much of your feedback has been positive, there have also been expressions of pain and sorrow,” the letter from Peterson about the transition program read. “We respect all of these experiences and reactions, and remain supportive of each of you as you no matter what as you consider your own individual situation.” An ABS spokesperson declined to share numbers.