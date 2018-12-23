The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Boston College signee also autographed the school’s record book this year, leading the Eagles to the Catholic League Blue division championship while going undefeated for just the second time in school history. Garwo’s three-touchdown performance against Cardinal O’Hara helped break Steve Slaton’s school record for career points (434) set in 2005. Garwo finished his career with 496 points, only 29 less than the PCL record of 525 held by St. Joseph’s Prep’s Pat Kaiser, according to TedSilary.com.