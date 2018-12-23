Repeats are the theme this year as we present the 2018 Daily News All-City football team led by four top honorees, three of whom were also feted as the class of Philadelphia football last season.
Patrick Garwo, Conwell-Egan senior running back (also POY as a junior)
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Boston College signee also autographed the school’s record book this year, leading the Eagles to the Catholic League Blue division championship while going undefeated for just the second time in school history. Garwo’s three-touchdown performance against Cardinal O’Hara helped break Steve Slaton’s school record for career points (434) set in 2005. Garwo finished his career with 496 points, only 29 less than the PCL record of 525 held by St. Joseph’s Prep’s Pat Kaiser, according to TedSilary.com.
For his career, Garwo rushed for 5,064 yards and 71 touchdowns on 680 carries (7.4 per attempt). His 82 total touchdowns fell one short of Cardinal O’Hara’s Kevin Jones. Garwo, who is known for his powerful, punishing running style, was consistently lauded by teammates and coaches for his leadership and humility.
He also helped the Eagles soar to school records for wins (13) and points (535).
Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep senior linebacker, running back, receiver (also POY as a junior)
If it needed to get done, chances are Keith Maguire did it for the Friars.
Maguire, a Clemson signee, rushed for 313 yards, caught passes for 314 more, scored 14 touchdowns (7 receiving, 5 rushing) and also managed four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder helped Malvern to a third consecutive Inter-Ac title (second straight outright) and an undefeated season, becoming just the second team in league history to sport an 11-0 mark. Germantown Academy was first in 1903.
Tykee Smith, Imhotep senior running back and defensive back (also POY as a junior)
It’s not the numbers that tell of the West Virginia signee’s significance. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder was credited with just 502 yards and nine touchdowns on 60 carries for the Panthers (via Max Preps).
He also led one of the city’s stingiest defenses and helped the Panthers claim a seventh consecutive Public League championship. Smith has been one of the hardest hitters in the area for years.
Leadership in the face of adversity, however, may have been where he made his greatest impact.
After former teammate Kristian Marche, who graduated from Imhotep in June, was slain hours before he was to leave for Penn State on a partial track scholarship, Smith and the Panthers had to steel their collective resolve.
Tragedy, however, struck again when Smith’s uncle, Bakeer “Bok” Green, 34, was killed in November. The father of senior wide receiver Yusuf Terry, Mustafa Burke, was also slain during the football season.
Despite the turmoil, Smith helped lead the Panthers to a runners-up finish in the PIAA Class 4A championship game, a 38-7 loss to District 10′s Cathedral Prep.
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep sophomore quarterback
McCord, a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, helped the Hawks claim their fifth Catholic League title in six years and fourth PIAA title during the same span.
McCord was also named the PCL Red Division MVP by league coaches, and led the city in nearly every statistical passing category.
He led the city with 2,883 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, 206 yards per game, 302 attempts, 201 completions and completed 67 percent of his passes (minimum 75 passes). Statistically, McCord’s most productive game came against Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Counsel, which he scorched for 369 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing (68 percent).
Coaches of the year
The Co-Coaches of the Year are St. Joseph’s Prep coach Gabe Infante and Malvern Prep coach Dave Gueriera, whose teams both won their respective league championships, while Infante’s Hawks also added the PIAA Class 6A state championship.
OFFENSE
OL Jake Hornibrook, Malvern Prep Sr.
OL Asim Richards Haverford School, Sr.
OL Casey Stephenson, St. Joe’s Prep, Jr.
OL Elijah Wroten, Germantown Academy, Sr.
OL Marlon Wescott, Imhotep, Sr.
WR Yusuf Terry, Imhotep, Sr.
WR Johnny Freeman, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
WR Ke’Shawn Williams, Springside Chestnut Hill, Jr.
QB Kyle McCord, St. Joe’s Prep, So.
RB Patrick Garwo, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
RB Edward Saydee, Penn Charter, Sr.
ATH Terome Mitchell, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
ATH Marques Mason, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
ATH Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt, Jr.
P Gavin Dionisio, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.
K Sebastian Cons
DEFENSE
DL Dwayne Majors, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
DL Damen Studstill, West Philadelphia, Sr.
DL Cooper Kim, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
DL Connor Bishop, Archbishop Wood, Sr.
DL Ryan Maloney, Penn Charter, Sr.
LB Myles Talley, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
LB Kha-Jey Frzier, West Philadelphia, Sr.
LB Dillon Trainer, La Salle, Jr.
DB DeeWill Barlee, Episcopal Academy, Sr.
DB TyGee Leach, Malvern Prep, Sr.
DB Shakur Smalls, West Philadelphia, Jr.
DB Shakeef Smith, Imhotep, So.
DB Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti. So.
DB Saint McLeod, Imhotep, So.
OFFENSE
OL Jack Purcell, Episcopal Academy, Sr.
OL Connor Bishop, Archbishop Wood, Sr.
OL Tom Burns, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
OL Luke Stengel, Archbishop Wood, Sr.
OL Anthony Cerrutti, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
WR Seth Degree, West Philadelphia, Sr.
WR Jordan Mariney, Simon Gratz, Sr.
WR Isaiah Allen, MLK, Sr.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joe’s Prep, So.
QB Drew Gunther, Malvern Prep, Sr.
QB Aaron Angelos, Springside Chestnut Hill, Sr.
RB Kolbe Burrell, St. Joe’s Prep, Jr.
RB Tom Santiago, Archbishop Wood, Jr.
ATH, Danny Kutkiewicz, Lansdale Catholic, Jr.
ATH Tyreek Chappell, Archbishop Ryan, So.
DEFENSE
DL Louie Perri, Cardinal O’Hara, Sr.
DL Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt, Jr.
DL Ryan Savage, La Salle, Jr.
DL Elijah Jeudy, Northeast, So.
DL Dajun Harris, Conwell-Egan, So.
LB Shane Dooley, Father Judge, Sr.
LB Liam Johnson, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
LB Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll, Jr.
LB Symear Williams, Imhotep, Sr.
DB Nasir Savage, Bartram, Sr.
DB Mekhi Lang, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.
DB Katob Joseph, Farther Judge, Sr.
DB Zach Butler, Archbishop Carroll, Sr.
DB Zach Bouggess, St. Joe’s Prep, Sr.
OFFENSE
OL Ryan Wills, La Salle, So.
OL Kyle Davis, Archbishop Ryan, Jr.
OL Jameel Coles, Northeast, So.
OL Andrew Metro, Bishop McDevitt, Sr.
OL Matt Brulenski, Lansdale Catholic, Sr.
QB Zaire Hart-Hawkins, West Catholic, Jr.
QB Alex Goldsby, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
RB Quincy Watson, Malvern, Sr.
RB Keed Kpoto, Cardinal O’Hara, Jr.
RB Jon-Luke Peaker, Bishop McDevitt, So.
RB Syree Groce, Future, Sr.
WR Koran Butler, Archbishop Carroll, Sr.
WR Chris Kirby, Cardinal O’Hara, Sr.
WR Mohamed Diawara, Boys' Latin
ATH Zahir Booker, West Catholic, Jr.
ATH Malik Johnson, Boys' Latin, Sr.
ATH Tymir Jackson, Overbrook, Sr.
ATH Tarik Bey, Bartram, Sr.
K Jake Gandolfo, La Salle, Jr.
P Juliano Mastrocola, Archbishop Carroll, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL Cody Gibson, Roman Catholic, Sr.
DL Chris Brown, Archbishop Ryan, Jr.
DL Gerald Smith, Bonner-Prendie, Sr.
DL Lamar Johnson, Imhotep, Jr.
LB Tre Johnson, West Catholic, Jr.
LB Damir Smith Lockett, Boys' Latin, Sr.
LB Colin Boyd, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.
LB Nick Gueriera, Malvern Prep, Sr.
LB Kyle Jones, Penn Charter, Jr.
LB Richard Cotton, Bishop McDevitt, Sr.
LB Chris Majors, Conwell-Egan, Jr.
DB Al-Ma’hi Ali, MLK, Jr.
DB Malcolm Folk, Episcopal Academy, So.
DB Manny Quiles, La Salle, Sr.
DB Sean Daly, La Salle, Sr.
DB Zaire McLaurin, La Salle, So.
DB Joe Wade, Archbishop Wood, Sr.
DB Nasim Cooper, Bonner-Prendie, Sr.
DB Zay Scott, Bishop McDevitt, Sr.
DB Andrew Garwo, Conwell Egan, Jr.