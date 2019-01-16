On Tuesday, President Trump called nearly 50,000 federal employees back to work without pay, including airplane inspectors, IRS workers, and FDA inspectors, to soften the blow of the shutdown. About 800,000 federal employees were either working without pay or furloughed. They missed their first paycheck on Friday and are bracing to miss another. Those working without pay are assured of getting back wages, thanks to a federal bill, but workers argue that’s little comfort, especially for those who have been living paycheck to paycheck.