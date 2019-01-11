A former Philadelphia police officer was ordered Friday to serve 3 to 12 months in county jail and four years of probation for killing a man while drag racing another cop in front of Northeast High School two years ago.
Adam Soto, a third generation officer, fought back tears while begging for forgiveness from the family of the victim.
“What I did was stupid,” sobbed Soto, 25, turning to face Danny Dimitri’s mother, Virginia, and other relatives at the city’s Stout Center for Criminal Justice. “My job was to stop people like me from doing this. I’m sorry."
Soto, who was fired by Police Commissioner Richard Ross shortly after the Jan. 31, 2017 fatal crash, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Common Pleas Court Judge J. Scott O’Keefe ruled that Soto would be granted work release to be able to provide for his wife and two-month-old child, meaning he will be able to leave jail to work. The judge ordered Soto to turn himself in Feb. 8 to begin serving his sentence.
“Mr. Soto, what you did was stupid, reckless, senseless and asinine. There was no reason for it,” O’Keefe told the defendant.
The sentence fell far short of what Dimitri’s family and Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope had wanted.
Pope asked for three to six years in state prison, citing the egregious facts of the case. Although he was off duty at the time he was drag racing fellow off-duty cop Tony Forest , Pope said, as an officer Soto knew better not to drive nearly 90 miles an hour.