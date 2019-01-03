After a year of coexisting at Temple, Steve transferred to the since-closed Spring Garden College. He earned a degree in mechanical and electrical engineering, then followed his career from the Eastern Shore of Maryland to Michigan, Connecticut, Wilmington, and Ridgefield Park, N.J. He worked in plant engineering, sales, and marketing before running a small technical publishing company in Phoenixville. He married in the 1970s and has two sons, Evan and Lou, and two grandchildren, Luke and Kaitlyn. After 24 years, Steve’s marriage ended in divorce. He had a brief second marriage, and then, in 2006, the Wissinoming native moved to Northeast Philadelphia.