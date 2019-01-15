It was early September 2016, Lauren’s birthday, and the first day of the new school year for the classroom aide. She had a doctor’s appointment after work and was tired by the time she got home. Then she saw the roses leading up the stairs to their apartment. Inside, she found more flowers, a card, and champagne on the table. It was really nice that Guido did this for her birthday, she thought. “Thank you!” she told him. “That’s so sweet!”