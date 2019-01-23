On Wednesday nights, Courtney, who is now 30, babysat. The two older girls were doing homework, the youngest had gone to bed, their parents would soon be home. She texted Joe. They had plans for Friday, but that seemed a long time away. “Do you want to catch up tonight and grab a drink?” she wrote. His yes was instant. At 10:30 p.m. on a weeknight, he drove from his home in Bristol to Steam Pub in Southampton to spend an hour and change with her.