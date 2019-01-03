“There will be times you’re coming out of the water and someone on the boardwalk will be like: ‘What the hell is wrong with you? You’re a psycho,’” said 37-year-old Jimmy Valm, director of brewing operations at Cape May Brewing Company. He frequently tucks his beard into his wetsuit to keep it from freezing during bitter dawn surf sessions. “One late winter day in North Wildwood, as I was getting out of the water, the police pulled up. A couple had called in a bomb threat because I’d left a bag with my keys and towel on the beach. Maybe it hadn’t occurred to them the owner could be in the ocean.”