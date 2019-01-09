I know it sounds corny, but vision boards can be a useful tool in self-actualization. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words, and creating that vision on a physical board can help us solidify and implant those ideas into our subconscious mind. So get to the craft store, buy your board, glue stick, scissors, stickers, and grab those old magazines to clip out the images that best represent you and your vision. Yup, it’s just that simple, and then make sure your board is placed somewhere you can see it everyday. Now you have set the law of expectation and attraction in motion.