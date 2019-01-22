Movement is essential to every aspect of our lives. Period. Humans are designed for movement, and when we don’t get our optimal level of physical activity, we become sluggish and systems begin to break down in and out of the body. Don’t get hung up on going to the gym or some fancy fitness center. Just start moving — dancing in the living room, down-dog in your bedroom, stroll down Broad Street, or do a moving meditation in the park. However you do it, it is essential that you make movement and exercise part of your daily life.