A 7-foot-wide art installation fashioned from moss, cotton, and grass hangs low from the ceiling. Robinson used the leftover moss to top the bookcases where products are shelved. The cash strap is made from pine, too. And there is a minty green accent wall that Robinson says is there to re-create the serenity that comes from nature. It makes me feel like I’m looking out at the sea. “I wanted my visitors to feel like they were sitting on their grandmother’s porch down South,” Robinson said.