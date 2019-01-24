Refinishing the wood will help maintain the rustic feel and give a fresh look. Out of the wood walls, ceiling and floor, choose your favorite wood feature and leave that alone. Refinish the other two, one in a lighter tone and one darker. For example, if you love the wood ceiling and beams, refinish the floor a darker tone or redo it in a different material such as stone, and glaze or bleach out the walls to a lighter tone. Use a sheer finish if you want some of the wood grain to show through. Replace, paint or glaze the cabinetry, too, and swap out the counters for a different material.