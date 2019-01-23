Fashion brands ― first niche designers and then, later, bigger, mainstream labels ― were among the early adapters. There were many and include Stella McCartney, who in 2001 launched an eco-friendly clothing line that continues to drive her successful women’s and accessories collection. In 2006, Blake Mycoskie launched TOMS to fight poverty. The company gives a pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair purchased. Locally, brands like United By Blue opened brick-and-mortar stores with a clear mission to keep our waterways safe and clean by promising to remove a pound of garbage from the world’s oceans and rivers for every product bought.