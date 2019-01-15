It starts with the team, for me it’s the Eagles, but for you it could be a different team, your hometown team, your favorite team, and somehow if football works the way it's supposed to do, those of us sitting at home feel a part of that team, connected to it and then to each other, and thereby connected to something even larger, not just the city, or even the country, but to an emotion that isn’t tethered to a literal place or anything external, but rather to something internal, as deep as it goes, soul-deep, to the human heart.