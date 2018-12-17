Partnerships like the one with Woodford Mansion bring mutual benefits. Projects that use historically accurate fabrics are often expensive. The fabric used to create the silk trim for one of the house’s bedding sets cost $3,000. A handwoven bed linen cost an additional $12,000. Historical sites like Woodford can apply for grants to finance the cloth purchases. In exchange, the Betsy team, composed of three interpreters depicting Betsy at different stages in her life, provides the labor and is enabled to practice their skills and take on new challenges. The house donated the labor for the Woodford project because it is the first time they’ve worked on furniture outside the house, but it will likely charge a fee for future ones.