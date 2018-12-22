Gabe Infante has resigned as St. Joseph’s Prep’s head football coach to become a defensive assistant at Temple.
Infante compiled a 91-22 record (.805 winning percentage) and won four PIAA state championships in nine seasons with the Hawks. The squad also finished runner-up once.
“I am incredibly grateful to Coach Infante for all that he has done for our students during his tenure here,” Prep athletic director Dennis Hart said in a statement released Saturday.
“He ran a program of which we could all be proud, on and off the field. Though I am sorry to see him go, I am happy to see him take this next step professionally.”
The Prep also announced that Tim Roken, the squad’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, will take over the program.
“Our assistant coaches are incredibly devoted to this program and none more so than Coach Roken,” Hart said. “We are incredibly lucky to have someone of Tim’s acumen and talent in place to ensure a seamless transition.”
Roken, who was a quarterback at Archbishop Ryan (Class of 2004) and East Stroudsburg, this season directed an offense that averaged 43.3 points per game.
“I have learned so much from working with Coach Infante and helping him build this program into what is has become,” Roken said in the statement.
“I could not be more excited to be the new head coach of this illustrious program and continue the success that we have grown accustomed to.”
The Hawks this season went 13-0, won the Catholic League Class 6A championship, captured the District 12 title, and beat District 3’s Harrisburg, 40-20, for top state honors.
Infante was the head coach at Paramus Catholic in North Jersey for two seasons before coming to the Prep.
Temple recently selected Manny Diaz, formerly the defensive coordinator at the University of Miami, as its new head coach. He replaced Geoff Collins, who departed for the same job at Georgia Tech.