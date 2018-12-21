Aaron Young, Coatesville
Aaron Young and Coatesville fell two victories short of bringing home a PIAA Class 6A football state championship.
A highly successful season came to an end in a 27-24, semifinal loss to District 3’s Harrisburg at HersheyPark Stadium.
However, the stunning upset could not erase Young’s impressive contributions to a 14-1 campaign, second straight District 1 title, and Ches-Mont League National Division crown.
The dynamic senior running back carried 175 times for 1,641 yards and 28 touchdowns and sparked a high-octane offense that averaged 44.4 points.
Young also chipped in as a hard-to-beat cornerback and a dangerous kick returner.
For his versatility and consistent production, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is the Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania football player of the year.
Young was expected to continue his career at Michigan State, but switched fields and inked a letter of intent to Rutgers on Wednesday, the first day of the early national signing period.
“When I started to think about it, Rutgers felt more like home,” he said. “I was comfortable there, and they had been recruiting me for two years.”
At Rutgers, Young will get the chance to play with his older brother, Avery, a freshman starter at cornerback for the Scarlet Knights last season.
In 2017, Young carried the ball 171 times for 1,699 yards and 35 TDs as the Red Raiders went 14-2 and advanced to the state semis before losing to St. Joseph’s Prep, 53-49, in a thriller.
First Team
Pos. Player School Yr. Ht. Wt.
L Connor Bishop Archbishop Wood Sr. 6-3 260
The stalwart two-way lineman and Army recruit played a key role in the Vikings’ run to the Class 5A semifinals.
L Jake Hornibrook Malvern Prep Sr. 6-4 280
The Stanford recruit helped the Friars go 11-0 overall and win the Inter-Ac league crown with a 5-0 mark.
L Weston Menzie Downingtown East Sr. 6-2 260
A rock-solid center and three-year starter, Menzie was a first-team all-Ches-Mont League National Division choice.
L Casey Stephenson St. Joe’s Prep Jr. 6-1 310
The stalwart tackle for the PIAA Class 6A champions earned first-team all-Catholic League Red Division honors.
L Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac. Sr. 6-4 315
Wroten, who is ticketed for Duke, was a major force and first-team all-Inter-Ac selection on both sides of the ball.
QB Kyle McCord St. Joe’s Prep So. 6-3 195
A poised underclassman and Division I recruit, he connected on 201 of 302 passes for 2,884 yards and 35 scores.
RB Shamar Edwards North Penn Sr. 5-11 190
Edwards carried 170 times for 1,733 yards and 14 TDs. He doubled as an outside linebacker for the Knights.
RB Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan Sr. 5-9 210
The Boston College recruit rushed for 2,000-plus yards and 30 TDs in the Eagles’ drive to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
RB Edward Saydee Penn Charter Sr. 6-0 185
The Temple recruit carried 170 times for 1,446 yards and 19 scores. He also performed well as a safety.
RB Aaron Young Coatesville Sr. 5-9 190
Despite sitting out the latter part of many lopsided victories, the Rutgers signee rushed for 1,641 yards and 28 TDs.
TE Nick Gallo Council Rock South Sr. 6-4 235
Following in the footsteps of his brother Eric, the rugged two-way end will play for Virginia Tech.
WR Kennedy Poles Penn Wood Sr. 6-1 175
Poles made 60 catches for 1,335 yards and 17 scores as the Patriots advanced to the District 1 Class 5A final.
WR Yusuf Terry Imhotep Charter Sr. 6-4 175
With the Baylor recruit as a steady pass-catcher, the Panthers again went 12-2 and reached the Class 4A final.
MP Dapree Bryant Coatesville Jr. 5-9 175
The Division I recruit made 52 catches for 1,009 yards and 15 TDs. He also shined as a cornerback and kick returner.
MP Dan Byrnes Downingtown West Sr. 6-0 185
Byrnes’ play as a wide receiver, defensive back, kick returner, and kicker was key in the Whippets’ 11-2 campaign.
PK Gavin Dionisio Archbishop Ryan Sr. 5-8 150
Dionisio booted an area-high seven field goals, with a long of 38 yards, and also handled the punting.
Second Team
L Anthony Laudicina Radnor Sr. 6-6 280
L Connor Long Avon Grove Sr. 6-4 255
L Matt McGeary St. Joe’s Prep Jr. 6-1 310
L Ricky Santiago Coatesville Sr. 6-5 320
L Luke Stengel Arch. Wood Sr. 6-4 250
QB Ricky Ortega Coatesville Jr. 6-0 185
RB DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. Sr. 5-9 185
RB Zack Hussein Strath Haven Sr. 5-11 200
RB Caleb Mead Upper Moreland Sr. 5-10 180
RB Tom Santiago Archbishop Wood Jr. 5-11 185
TE Connor Noble Downingtown East Jr. 6-2 210
WR Josh Burgess Great Valley Sr. 6-0 190
WR Johnny Freeman St. Joe’s Prep Sr. 5-10 175
MP Trey Blair Haverford High Jr. 6-0 190
MP Edmund Dennis Penn Wood Sr. 6-0 190
MP Katob Joseph Father Judge Sr. 5-10 160
PK Dylan Van Dusen Radnor Sr. 6-4 185
Third Team
L Tom Burns Conwell-Egan Sr. 6-3 275
L Quinton Derr Upper Dublin Sr. 6-4 270
L Brian Malinowski Pennsbury Sr. 6-5 300
L Jake Walton North Penn Sr. 6-3 255
L Marlon Westcott Imhotep Charter Sr. 6-2 305
QB Drew Gunther Malvern Prep Sr. 6-3 205
QB Desman Johnson Jr. Penn Wood Jr. 6-2 240
RB Chris James Neshaminy So. 5-6 160
RB Julz Kelly Sun Valley Sr. 5-11 180
RB Kareem McAdams Upper Darby Sr. 5-10 205
RB Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove Jr. 5-9 190
TE Bobby Buchys Neshaminy Sr. 6-4 220
WR Colin Ferry Marple Newtown Sr. 6-4 185
WR Marvin Harrison St. Joe’s Prep So.
WR Ke’Shawn Williams Spring. Chest. Hill Jr. 5-11 175
MP Sean Daly La Salle Sr. 5-11 170
MP Shane Dooley Father Judge Sr. 6-1 205
MP Marques Mason Sr. St. Joe’s Prep Sr. 5-8 165
PK Chris Barbera Upper Dublin Sr. 6-2 200
First Team
Pos. Player School Yr. Ht. Wt.
L Cade Brennan Garnet Valley Sr. 6-4 255
The Bucknell recruit registered 57 1/2 tackles, including 37 solos, in earning first-team all-Central League honors.
L Sean Hopkins W.C. Rustin Sr. 6-2 215
The aggressive end notched 14 tackles, with 18 stops for loss. He also made 18 catches for 355 yards and five scores.
L Jack Purcell Episcopal Ac. Sr. 6-5 250
Aided by the Penn recruit’s rugged play on both sides of the ball, the Churchmen went 7-3 overall.
L Asim Richards Haverford School Sr. 6-5 285
Richards, a North Carolina recruit, was a first-team all-Inter Ac League selection. He also plays basketball.
L Marcus Winfield Cheltenham Sr. 6-2 240
Winfield posted 86 tackles, with 17 tackles for loss, at end. He also was an offensive tackle for the 8-4 Panthers.
LB Keith Maguire Malvern Prep Sr. 6-1 220
The Clemson recruit totaled 106 tackles, with 18 stops for loss. He also aided the Friars as a receiver and running back.
LB Oleh Manzyk Neshaminy Sr. 6-1 215
Manzyk, who is headed to New Hampshire, made 78 tackles, with 59 solos. He rushed for 556 yards and 12 touchdowns.
LB Matt Norris C.B. South Sr. 6-1 230
Norris, who was also a hard-nosed fullback, recorded 100 tackles, with 75 solos, and four fumble recoveries.
LB Myles Talley St. Joe’s Prep Sr. 5-10 200
The first-team all-Catholic League Red pick made 74 tackles, with 50 solos, 25 stops for loss, and 9 1/2 sacks.
B Zach Bouggess St. Joe’s Prep Sr. 5-7 170
Bouggess, who is bound for Princeton, was a solid performer as a cornerback (four interceptions) and kick returner.
B Jalen Goodman Lower Merion Sr. 5-11 185
The Villanova recruit, who earned first-team all-Central League honors, played a key role as a cornerback and receiver.
B TyGee Leach Malvern Prep Sr. 5-11 185
The Lehigh recruit was a strong tackler and pass defender for the Friars. He also made four touchdown catches.
B Tykee Smith Imhotep Charter Sr. 5-11 190
The West Virginia recruit did a little bit of everything, contributing as a running back, receiver, safety, and kick returner.
P Taylor Smith Spring-Ford Sr. 6-1 190
Smith averaged 39 yards per punt, with a long of 51. He also booted three field goals and made 38 of 41 extra-point tries.
Second Team
L Ryan Bodolus Pottsgrove Sr. 6-1 220
L Tione Holmes Coatesville Sr. 6-3 235
L Dwayne Majors Conwell-Egan Sr. 5-10 250
L R.J. McNamara North Penn Jr. 6-3 205
L Sean Pelkisson Downingtown West Jr. 6-2 230
LB Richard Cotton Bishop McDevitt Sr. Sr. 6-2 245
LB Liam Johnson St. Joe’s Prep Jr. 6-0 215
LB Richie Kimmel Archbishop Carroll Jr. 6-1 220
LB Dillon Trainer La Salle Jr. 6-0 210
LB Symear Williams Imhotep Charter Sr. 6-1 210
B Jonathan Haynes North Penn Sr. 6-0 195
B Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti So. 5-11 185
B Javeer Peterson Harry S Truman Sr. 6-2 185
B Austin Rowley Perkiomen Valley Sr. 5-11 155
B Ubayd Steed Northeast Jr. 5-11 180
P Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep Sr. 6-0 170
Third Team
L Jordan Collazo Hatboro-Horsham Jr. 5-11 205
L Paul Denman Haverford High Sr. 5-11 220
L Nick Frasch Quakertown Sr. 5-10 265
L Louie Perry Cardinal O’Hara Sr. 6-3 290
L Julian White North Penn Sr. 6-0 215
LB Shane Hartzell Pennridge So. 6-0 205
LB Ryan Hieber C.B. West Sr. 6-2 225
LB Kha’Jey Frazier West Catholic Sr. 6-0 215
LB John Mangan New Hope-Solebury Sr. 5-10 235
LB Dylan Urbanowski Archbishop Wood Sr. 6-1 205
B Colin Hurley W.C. Rustin Sr. 5-10 165
B Mekhi Lang Archbishop Ryan Sr. 6-0 180
B Jordan Mariney Simon Gratz Sr. 6-1 180
B Nick Schnaars Unionville Sr. 6-0 175
P Justin Grady Cheltenham Sr. 5-11 175