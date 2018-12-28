Zach Hicks and Uche Okafor scored 18 points apiece as the Camden Catholic boys' basketball team beat Cinnaminson, 69-63, on Thursday.
Keon Sabb’s 21 points led Glassboro past Woodbury, 67-52. Kyree Myers scored 13 points and Gavin Shields added 12.
Eastern topped Kingsway, 67-49, behind Ryan Ems' 19 points. Noah Klinewski scored 15, and Andrew Heck and Jack Winsett each scored 10 points.
John Myers recorded 22 points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal as Audubon defeated Moorestown Friends, 56-37. Dylan Trow tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Ibrahim LaGrier scored 20 points to lead Pennsauken past Triton, 75-63. Winston Brown and Jaden Hallet added 14 points apiece.
Chloe Bennett scored 16 points in Gloucester’s 34-24 victory over Maple Shade. Meghan Ferry added eight points.
Devin Sullivan scored 11 points as West Deptford rolled past St. Joseph, 65-9. Deanna Corsetti added nine points and Anna Wright tallied eight.
Marqua Richardson-Muse’s 20 points helped Haddon Heights edge Salem, 50-40. Gab Iacono scored nine points, and Evie Davis and Rachel Irish each added seven points apiece.
Keegan Douglas scored 14 points in Haddonfield’s 43-16 win against Delran. Sasha Feinstein added 11 points.
Timber Creek topped Clearview, 58-45, behind Shauna Seiner’s 14 points. Amiaya Morgan had 10 points.
Haleigh Schafer’s 21 points led Absegami past Pemberton, 60-34. Victoria Clarke added 15 points.