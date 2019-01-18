Brianne Borcky, a Drexel recruit, scored seven points to surpass the 1,000 point mark as the Garnet Valley girls' basketball team beat Marple Newton, 55-25, on Thursday. She also nabbed 5 rebounds and dished 3 assists. Madi McKee recorded 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Emily McAteer scored 13 points.
Eden Singer scored 13 points in Barrack Hebrew’s 45-36 victory over Mercy Career Tech. Dana Felger added 11 points.
Kensington edged Hallahan, 32-31, thanks to Ayanna Brown’s 10 points.
Alexis Lin scored 18 points to help Central beat Mastery South, 48-14. Bene Butler tallied 12 points.
Olivia LeClaire’s 20 points lifted Owen J. Roberts past Boyertown, 54-41. Diana Rantz added 15 points.
Maddie Vizza drained five treys to score 19 points as Germantown Academy defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 54-44. Elle Stauffer tallied 13 points and collected 9 rebounds.
Megan Walbrandt scored 16 points in Souderton’s 50-29 win against North Penn.
Lauren Ross recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Shipley past the George School, 56-24. Anna Camden scored 20 points.
Nicole Castor’s 14 points helped Lower Moreland beat MaST Charter, 44-21.
Jihad Watson recorded a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists as Math, Civics and Sciences beat Bartram, 78-69. He also corralled five rebounds. Donte Dupriest scored 29 points.
Jaden Kelly scored 22 points to lead GAMP past Rush, 63-53. Greg Poy-Hill added 15 points and Anthony Bradley tallied 10.
Olney topped Palumbo, 69-62, behind Tyrone Williams' 38 points.
Josh Reyes notched 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals in Swenson’s 73-46 win against Phila. Academy Charter. Dylan McMaster scored 12 points.
Will Ghohestani drained seven three-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter, to score 21 points as Masterman beat Edison, 63-62. Beckett Sanderson tallied 13 points and Javari Cherry added 11.
Nyaim Smith recorded 26 points and 4 steals to lead Paul Robeson past Northeast, 75-65. Walter Hester scored 25 points and Gabe Harvey had 13.
Steven Dao scored 18 points in Engineering and Science’s 58-45 victory over Ben Franklin. Aziz McDaniels added 14 points.
School of the Future downed Franklin Learning Center, 82-66, behind Ali Brown’s 23 points. Raymond Brown notched a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Mustopha Abdullah scored 14 points and dished 7 assists.
Aaron Thompson recorded a double-double with 34 points and 25 rebounds as Glen Mills defeated Academy Park, 66-65. Nafis Smith tallied a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Chaz Owens scored 16 points to guide Shipley past George School, 62-47. Khalil Farmer and Ray Somerville scored 14 points apiece.
Steve Pierce netted 18 points to help Boys' Latin beat Overbrook, 76-57. Taj Savage and Desmon Sevor each scored 13 points.
Mastery North topped Constitution, 83-71, as Jamir Reed scored 26 points. Samson Nyankui tallied 21 points and 9 rebounds. Steve Cromartie recorded 12 points and 6 assists.
Ryan Sayers' 24 points led Owen J. Roberts to a 64-52 victory against Boyertown. Nick Massa added 12 points.
Science Leadership Academy at Beeber rolled past Franklin Towne Charter, 62-32, thanks to Quam Pettigrew’s 14 points. Asa Brooks and Nair Pettigrew scored 10 points apiece.