Brianne Borcky, a Drexel recruit, scored seven points to surpass the 1,000 point mark as the Garnet Valley girls' basketball team beat Marple Newton, 55-25, on Thursday. She also nabbed 5 rebounds and dished 3 assists. Madi McKee recorded 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Emily McAteer scored 13 points.