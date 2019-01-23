Coach Terry Mancini recorded his 400th career victory Tuesday as the St. Basil basketball team topped Nazareth Academy, 54-38. Casey Remolde led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by Denae Carter’s 12 points.

St. Basil's Casey Remolde (23) drives to the basket against Merion Mercy.
***

Maggie Pina posted 15 points, including her 1,000th career point, as Notre Dame took down Springside Chestnut Hill, 73-43. Julia Dever and Mandy McGurk each had 11 points for the Irish.

Springfield-Delco�s #5, Maggie O�Connell, left, looses control of the ball after Notre Dame�s #11, Mandy McGurk, right, knocks it out of her hands off the dribble, in the third quarter.
***

Sanaa Redmod was one of 11 Shipley scorers with 10 points in a 68-31 win over Academy of New Church.

***

Reganne Flannery scored a team-high 13 points as Gwynedd-Mercy held off Sacred Heart Academy, 43-41. Kaylie Griffin added 10 points for the Monarchs.

***

Carmen Williams had 15 points in Penn Charter’s 62-22 victory over Agnes Irwin. Emma Maley contributed 10 points for the Quakers.

***

Amaya Douglas scored 19 points as Westtown topped Friends' Central, 65-57. JoJo Lacey and Meliah Van Otto each chipped in nine points for the Moose.

***

Taniyah Finney recorded 14 points as Archbishop Ryan routed Little Flower, 62-23. Gianna Grassifulli added 10 points for the Ragdolls.

***

Anna McTamney notched 22 points in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 69-33 defeat of Springfield Montco.

***

Jackie Vargas led Upper Dublin with 17 points in a 66-21 win over Cheltenham. Anajae Smith chipped in 14 points for the Cardinals.

***

Isabella Vazquez finished with 27 points as Washington defeated Martin Luther King, 53-17. Ireland Smith had 15 points for the Eagles.

Boys' Basketball

Niaeem Edwards made two free throws with six seconds remaining to lift Math, Civics and Sciences over Sankofa Freedom, 64-63. Edwards ended with six points while Jihad Watson and Nisine Poplar each had 13 points for the Mighty Elephants.

***

Khai Champion led Shipley with 16 points in a 58-53 win over Academy of New Church. Khalil Farmer contributed 13 points for the Gators.

***

Seydou Ndiaye scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Frankford edged Bartram, 45-42. Jayquan Williams, who added 10 points, gave the Pioneers a four-point lead with 15 seconds left with two free throws.

***

Yassir Stover netted 20 points in Simon Gratz’s 64-59 triumph over Lincoln. Kyyon Gordon contributed 14 points for the Bulldogs.

***

La Salle recruit Christian Ray scored 25 points to lead Haverford School past Penn Charter, 67-45. Jameel Brown chipped in 15 points for the Fords.

Haverford School's Christian Ray scores 2 of his game-high 36 points.
***

Gavin Frankheimer, on his birthday, drilled the game-winning three-pointer with five seconds remaining to give Great Valley a 50-49 triumph over Sun Valley. Frankheimer finished with 13 points for the Patriots.

***

Ke’Shawn Williams led all scorers with 21 points as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated Episcopal Academy, 65-44. Dave Robinson added 14 points for the Blue Devils.

***

Lakeem McAliley registered 24 points in Mastery North’s 70-45 win over Executive Education Charter School. Jamir Reed had 19 points for the Pumas.

***

Hyseir Miller scored 22 points as Martin Luther King defeated Constitution, 63-51. Semaj Oliver added 21 points for the Cougars.

***

Gabe Harvey collected 20 points and 12 assists as Paul Robeson cruised past Ben Franklin, 77-43. Walter Hester followed with 19 points for the Huskies.

***

Nyreese Moore and Kyier Smith combined for 31 points as Washington topped Mastbaum, 58-47. Tyree Smith contributed 11 points for the Eagles.

***

James Jones scored a game-high 22 points as Roxborogh beat School of the Future, 80-75, to improve to 9-0 in the Public League American Division. Malik Gibson and Sean Robinson each added 14 points for the Indians.

***

Jack Rittenneyer was one of 12 scorers with 14 points in Holy Ghost Prep’s 65-32 win over MaST Charter.

***

Kaisem Andrews tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds as Dobbins rolled past Sayre, 60-37. Tishyne Bailey chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.

***

Johaan Vinson scored a team-high 29 points as Boys' Latin outlasted West Philadelphia, 96-90. Jabril Lawson contributed 19 points for the Warriors. Aaron Harrison led all scorers with 34 points for the Speedboys.

***

Tyler Spann finished with 23 points as String Theory downed Northeast, 62-50. Kylil Turner and Debarrin Norman added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the victors.

***

Josh Reyes paced a balanced Swenson attack with 13 points in a 57-54 victory over Maritime Academy. Oscar Francis 10 and Dylan McMaster contributed 10 points apiece for the Lions.

***

DeShawn Prince poured in 26 points as Olney handled Motivation, 69-47. Rashad Rayford added 16 points for the Trojans.

***

Matt Bartolotti made a three at the buzzer in overtime as Plumstead Christian edged Calvary Christian, 73-71. Bartolotti ended with eight points while Carson Curry led the Panthers with 27 points. Drew Grow contributed 23 points for the victors.

***

Foday Wagay scored 18 points and handed out 10 assists as Freire Charter took down Edison, 83-46. Nasir Dunbar had 13 points for the Dragons.

***

Sebastian Goldstein recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Masterman’s 70-58 decision over Randolph. Beckett Sanderson pitched in 14 points for the Blue Dragons.

***

Shelbi Booth’s 14 points and Surge McQuay’s 13 points led Fels over Parkway Center City, 55-50.

***

Quam Pettigrew scored 20 points as Science Leadership at Beeber beat Parkway Northwest, 64-45. Asa Brooks contributed nine points and nine assists for the victors.

***

Jacob Cross scored 19 points to guide Pennsylvania School for the Deaf past Crefeld, 46-38.