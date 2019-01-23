Coach Terry Mancini recorded his 400th career victory Tuesday as the St. Basil basketball team topped Nazareth Academy, 54-38. Casey Remolde led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by Denae Carter’s 12 points.
Maggie Pina posted 15 points, including her 1,000th career point, as Notre Dame took down Springside Chestnut Hill, 73-43. Julia Dever and Mandy McGurk each had 11 points for the Irish.
Sanaa Redmod was one of 11 Shipley scorers with 10 points in a 68-31 win over Academy of New Church.
Reganne Flannery scored a team-high 13 points as Gwynedd-Mercy held off Sacred Heart Academy, 43-41. Kaylie Griffin added 10 points for the Monarchs.
Carmen Williams had 15 points in Penn Charter’s 62-22 victory over Agnes Irwin. Emma Maley contributed 10 points for the Quakers.
Amaya Douglas scored 19 points as Westtown topped Friends' Central, 65-57. JoJo Lacey and Meliah Van Otto each chipped in nine points for the Moose.
Taniyah Finney recorded 14 points as Archbishop Ryan routed Little Flower, 62-23. Gianna Grassifulli added 10 points for the Ragdolls.
Anna McTamney notched 22 points in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 69-33 defeat of Springfield Montco.
Jackie Vargas led Upper Dublin with 17 points in a 66-21 win over Cheltenham. Anajae Smith chipped in 14 points for the Cardinals.
Isabella Vazquez finished with 27 points as Washington defeated Martin Luther King, 53-17. Ireland Smith had 15 points for the Eagles.
Boys' Basketball
Niaeem Edwards made two free throws with six seconds remaining to lift Math, Civics and Sciences over Sankofa Freedom, 64-63. Edwards ended with six points while Jihad Watson and Nisine Poplar each had 13 points for the Mighty Elephants.
Khai Champion led Shipley with 16 points in a 58-53 win over Academy of New Church. Khalil Farmer contributed 13 points for the Gators.
Seydou Ndiaye scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Frankford edged Bartram, 45-42. Jayquan Williams, who added 10 points, gave the Pioneers a four-point lead with 15 seconds left with two free throws.
Yassir Stover netted 20 points in Simon Gratz’s 64-59 triumph over Lincoln. Kyyon Gordon contributed 14 points for the Bulldogs.
La Salle recruit Christian Ray scored 25 points to lead Haverford School past Penn Charter, 67-45. Jameel Brown chipped in 15 points for the Fords.
Gavin Frankheimer, on his birthday, drilled the game-winning three-pointer with five seconds remaining to give Great Valley a 50-49 triumph over Sun Valley. Frankheimer finished with 13 points for the Patriots.
Ke’Shawn Williams led all scorers with 21 points as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated Episcopal Academy, 65-44. Dave Robinson added 14 points for the Blue Devils.
Lakeem McAliley registered 24 points in Mastery North’s 70-45 win over Executive Education Charter School. Jamir Reed had 19 points for the Pumas.
Hyseir Miller scored 22 points as Martin Luther King defeated Constitution, 63-51. Semaj Oliver added 21 points for the Cougars.
Gabe Harvey collected 20 points and 12 assists as Paul Robeson cruised past Ben Franklin, 77-43. Walter Hester followed with 19 points for the Huskies.
Nyreese Moore and Kyier Smith combined for 31 points as Washington topped Mastbaum, 58-47. Tyree Smith contributed 11 points for the Eagles.
James Jones scored a game-high 22 points as Roxborogh beat School of the Future, 80-75, to improve to 9-0 in the Public League American Division. Malik Gibson and Sean Robinson each added 14 points for the Indians.
Jack Rittenneyer was one of 12 scorers with 14 points in Holy Ghost Prep’s 65-32 win over MaST Charter.
Kaisem Andrews tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds as Dobbins rolled past Sayre, 60-37. Tishyne Bailey chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.
Johaan Vinson scored a team-high 29 points as Boys' Latin outlasted West Philadelphia, 96-90. Jabril Lawson contributed 19 points for the Warriors. Aaron Harrison led all scorers with 34 points for the Speedboys.
Tyler Spann finished with 23 points as String Theory downed Northeast, 62-50. Kylil Turner and Debarrin Norman added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the victors.
Josh Reyes paced a balanced Swenson attack with 13 points in a 57-54 victory over Maritime Academy. Oscar Francis 10 and Dylan McMaster contributed 10 points apiece for the Lions.
DeShawn Prince poured in 26 points as Olney handled Motivation, 69-47. Rashad Rayford added 16 points for the Trojans.
Matt Bartolotti made a three at the buzzer in overtime as Plumstead Christian edged Calvary Christian, 73-71. Bartolotti ended with eight points while Carson Curry led the Panthers with 27 points. Drew Grow contributed 23 points for the victors.
Foday Wagay scored 18 points and handed out 10 assists as Freire Charter took down Edison, 83-46. Nasir Dunbar had 13 points for the Dragons.
Sebastian Goldstein recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Masterman’s 70-58 decision over Randolph. Beckett Sanderson pitched in 14 points for the Blue Dragons.
Shelbi Booth’s 14 points and Surge McQuay’s 13 points led Fels over Parkway Center City, 55-50.
Quam Pettigrew scored 20 points as Science Leadership at Beeber beat Parkway Northwest, 64-45. Asa Brooks contributed nine points and nine assists for the victors.
Jacob Cross scored 19 points to guide Pennsylvania School for the Deaf past Crefeld, 46-38.