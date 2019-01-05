Jordan D’Ambrosio scored 15 points and notched her 1,000th career point Friday to lead the Springfield Delco girls' basketball team past Penncrest, 55-33. D’Ambrosio is the fifth player in school history to achieve the milestone.

***

Elle Stauffer scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as Germantown Academy edged John Curtis (LA), 52-48, in the Sugar Bowl Classic semifinals in New Orleans. Rachel Balzer added 14 points and made four three-pointers for the Patriots, who will play in the championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

#1 Elle Stauffer of Germantown Academy drives towards the basket.Girls Basketball game between Shipley and Germantown Academy played At the Westtown School in West Chester, Pa Shipley was victorious . November, 23rd 2018 (Bob Williams /For the Inquirer)
Robert O. Williams
***

Mandy McGurk finished with 19 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter as Notre Dame rolled past Baldwin, 54-31. Maggie Pina chipped in 10 points for the Irish.

***

Taliyah Rahman broke a school record with seven three-pointers in a game and tallied 31 points as Audenried defe

***

Kassondra Brown scored 30 points in Abington’s 63-40 win over Plymouth Whitemarsh.

***

Phyllis Fugah poured in 25 points as Paul Robeson edged Science Leadership, 45-40. Tyheera Handy added 12 points for the victors.

***

Quameerah Gray finished with a game-high 30 points in Math, Civics and Sciences' 57-37 victory over Bartram. Gray is 23 points away from 1,000. Breea Edwards contributed 15 points for the Might Elephants.

***

Grace Gormley led everyone with 32 points as the Christian Academy downed Delco Christian, 50-29.

***

Casey Bivenour recorded 15 points in Phila. Academy Charter’s 36-23 triumph over Sankofa Freedom.

***

Janae Outlaw scored 28 points as Ben Franklin topped School of the Future, 43-30.

***

Jaidah Peterson-Miller scored 11 points as Lincoln got past Simon Gratz, 26-24.

***

Ayania Singleton scored a game-high 19 points in Roxborough’s 44-40 victory over Kensington. Jayla Lawrence and Janiyah Greer contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Indians.

***

Alycia Brickhouse finished with 24 points as Rush edged Parkway Center City, 49-46. Madison Cockerill chipped in 17 points for the victors.

***

Marissa McDonald ended with 20 points as West Chester East beat Avon Grove, 48-37. Megan Merten followed with 11 points for the Vikings.

Boys' Basketball

Titus Beard finished with 20 points as the La Salle topped Bishop McDevitt, 58-35, in a battle of unbeatens. Allen Powell chipped in 16 points for the Explorers, who improve to 11-0 on the season. The Lancers fall to 9-1.

Rahsool Diggins led the way with 23 points as Archbishop Wood topped West Catholic, 68-61. Julius Phillips added 17 points for the Vikings.

***

Trevor Wall led St. Joseph’s Prep with 17 points in a 56-47 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara. Chris and Gabe Arizin chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Hawks.

***

Christian Ings produced 17 points to lift Neumann-Goretti over Father Judge, 45-39.

***

St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart was one of 11 scorers and scored 24 points as Roman Catholic cruised past Conwell-Egan, 80-27.

***

Maurice Henry and Lucas Monroe combined for 23 points as Abington defeated Plymouth Whitemarsh, 47-40.

***

Luke Lesher led all scorers with 21 points as Episcopal Academy defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 60-56. Alex Capitano and Colin Chambers added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Churchmen.

***

Navy recruit Sean Yoder’s clutch free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining gave Pennridge a 53-49 triumph over Central Bucks South. Trent Fisher added 11 points for the Rams.

Pennridge guard Sean Yoder drives past Roman Catholic guard Nasir Lett for a layup in the second quarter.
LOU RABITO / Staff
***

Malcolm Williams scored a game-high 22 points as Penncrest took down Springfield Delco, 51-25. Isaiah Rice followed with 12 points for the Lions.

L-R: Malcolm Williams, Justin Heidig, and Tyler Norwood of Penncrest celebrate after their victory over Wissahickon during the PIAA District 1 Class 5A boys' basketball semifinals on Feb. 28, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
***

Greg Vlassopoulos scored 20 points in Garnet Valley’s 57-32 win over Haverford High. Carl Schaller chipped in 16 points for the Jaguars.

Garnet Valley's Greg Vlassopoulos, left, goe sup for a shot against Lower Merion's Darryl Taylor.
CHARLES FOX
***

Lower Merion rode Steve Payne’s 28 points in a 79-52 victory over Ridley. Josh Martin contributed 11 points for the Aces.

Steve Payne (1) posted 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Tuesday's 78-65 win over Garnet Valley.
CHARLES FOX
***

La Salle recruit Christian Ray delivered with 28 points as Haverford School took down Penn Charter, 71-43.

Haverford School's Christian Ray exults after the Fords hit a three-pointer against Roman Catholic in the fourth quarter of the championship game of the Don McBride Classic basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at Haverford. Roman went on to win, 66-60.
LOU RABITO / Staff
***

Jack Neri compiled 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as Central Bucks West took down Truman, 66-48. Jack Mulhearn led the Bucks with 22 points.

***

Nasir Williams scored 15 points in Bensalem’s 44-42 win over Council Rock South.

***

TJ Berger’s 14 points and Noah Collier’s 13 points propelled Westtown to a 64-39 win over Germantown Friends. Franck Kepnang added 11 points for the Moose.

***

Nyreese Moore and Kyier Smith each scored 14 points to lift Washington over Edison, 59-50. Levon Brown added 11 points for the Eagles.

***

Chris Kirkland paced Friends Select with 18 points in a 49-47 decision over Masterman. John Digall contributed 14 points for the Falcons.