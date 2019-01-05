Jordan D’Ambrosio scored 15 points and notched her 1,000th career point Friday to lead the Springfield Delco girls' basketball team past Penncrest, 55-33. D’Ambrosio is the fifth player in school history to achieve the milestone.
***
Elle Stauffer scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as Germantown Academy edged John Curtis (LA), 52-48, in the Sugar Bowl Classic semifinals in New Orleans. Rachel Balzer added 14 points and made four three-pointers for the Patriots, who will play in the championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
***
Mandy McGurk finished with 19 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter as Notre Dame rolled past Baldwin, 54-31. Maggie Pina chipped in 10 points for the Irish.
***
Taliyah Rahman broke a school record with seven three-pointers in a game and tallied 31 points as Audenried defe
***
Kassondra Brown scored 30 points in Abington’s 63-40 win over Plymouth Whitemarsh.
***
Phyllis Fugah poured in 25 points as Paul Robeson edged Science Leadership, 45-40. Tyheera Handy added 12 points for the victors.
***
Quameerah Gray finished with a game-high 30 points in Math, Civics and Sciences' 57-37 victory over Bartram. Gray is 23 points away from 1,000. Breea Edwards contributed 15 points for the Might Elephants.
***
Grace Gormley led everyone with 32 points as the Christian Academy downed Delco Christian, 50-29.
***
Casey Bivenour recorded 15 points in Phila. Academy Charter’s 36-23 triumph over Sankofa Freedom.
***
Janae Outlaw scored 28 points as Ben Franklin topped School of the Future, 43-30.
***
Jaidah Peterson-Miller scored 11 points as Lincoln got past Simon Gratz, 26-24.
***
Ayania Singleton scored a game-high 19 points in Roxborough’s 44-40 victory over Kensington. Jayla Lawrence and Janiyah Greer contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Indians.
***
Alycia Brickhouse finished with 24 points as Rush edged Parkway Center City, 49-46. Madison Cockerill chipped in 17 points for the victors.
***
Marissa McDonald ended with 20 points as West Chester East beat Avon Grove, 48-37. Megan Merten followed with 11 points for the Vikings.
Boys' Basketball
Titus Beard finished with 20 points as the La Salle topped Bishop McDevitt, 58-35, in a battle of unbeatens. Allen Powell chipped in 16 points for the Explorers, who improve to 11-0 on the season. The Lancers fall to 9-1.
Rahsool Diggins led the way with 23 points as Archbishop Wood topped West Catholic, 68-61. Julius Phillips added 17 points for the Vikings.
***
Trevor Wall led St. Joseph’s Prep with 17 points in a 56-47 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara. Chris and Gabe Arizin chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Hawks.
***
Christian Ings produced 17 points to lift Neumann-Goretti over Father Judge, 45-39.
***
St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart was one of 11 scorers and scored 24 points as Roman Catholic cruised past Conwell-Egan, 80-27.
***
Maurice Henry and Lucas Monroe combined for 23 points as Abington defeated Plymouth Whitemarsh, 47-40.
***
Luke Lesher led all scorers with 21 points as Episcopal Academy defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 60-56. Alex Capitano and Colin Chambers added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Churchmen.
***
Navy recruit Sean Yoder’s clutch free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining gave Pennridge a 53-49 triumph over Central Bucks South. Trent Fisher added 11 points for the Rams.
***
Malcolm Williams scored a game-high 22 points as Penncrest took down Springfield Delco, 51-25. Isaiah Rice followed with 12 points for the Lions.
***
Greg Vlassopoulos scored 20 points in Garnet Valley’s 57-32 win over Haverford High. Carl Schaller chipped in 16 points for the Jaguars.
***
Lower Merion rode Steve Payne’s 28 points in a 79-52 victory over Ridley. Josh Martin contributed 11 points for the Aces.
***
La Salle recruit Christian Ray delivered with 28 points as Haverford School took down Penn Charter, 71-43.
***
Jack Neri compiled 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as Central Bucks West took down Truman, 66-48. Jack Mulhearn led the Bucks with 22 points.
***
Nasir Williams scored 15 points in Bensalem’s 44-42 win over Council Rock South.
***
TJ Berger’s 14 points and Noah Collier’s 13 points propelled Westtown to a 64-39 win over Germantown Friends. Franck Kepnang added 11 points for the Moose.
***
Nyreese Moore and Kyier Smith each scored 14 points to lift Washington over Edison, 59-50. Levon Brown added 11 points for the Eagles.
***
Chris Kirkland paced Friends Select with 18 points in a 49-47 decision over Masterman. John Digall contributed 14 points for the Falcons.