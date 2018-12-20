Olivia Metto scored 22 and Qiana Bigo added 20 as the Hill School girls' basketball team defeated Friends' Central, 66-60, on Wednesday. Alexa Giaccne notched 11 points.
***
Olivia Rossi didn’t play in regulation in the Phila. Academy Charter’s game against Engineering and Science.
But after senior guard Amanda Devine fouled out, Rossi entered the contest in overtime. The freshman scored six of Academy Charter’s eight overtime points to seal a 44-41 victory over the Engineers. Casey Bivenour added 18 points.
***
Jourdan Johnson scored 18 points to help Constitution roll past Northeast, 48-23. Aniya Luckey added 10 points.
***
Kensington defeated Parkway Northwest, 39-24, as Adaira Mckeither scored nine points.
***
Maya Nelson recorded 15 points and five steals in Dobbins' 45-28 victory over Science Leadership. Janiece Ellerbee notched nine points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
***
Thays Torres netted 26 points to lead Edison past Tacony Charter, 54-42.
***
Nakiyah Green scored 17 points as Palumbo defeated Mastery South, 69-36. Ellie Benedict scored 13 and Hali Reans added 12.
***
Motivation beat Ben Franklin, 57-43, thanks to Janiyah Zictor’s 25 points.
***
Najashia Singleton scored 30 points and Monet Cummings added 16 in Freire Charter’s 65-50 win over Overbrook.
***
Kyra Quigley scored 20 points to lead Sacred Heart Academy past Academy Park, 44-30.
***
Essence Davis recorded 22 points, four assists and four steals as Simon Gratz beat Martin Luther King, 54-17. Jada Harmon tallied six points and three steals.
***
Zoe Hargrove notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help GAMP top Fels, 53-21. She also had seven steals.
Ryan Holmes' 27 points led Penn Charter past Friends' Central, 72-55. Isaiah Grimes and Aaron Reisman added 10 points apiece.
Steven Dao and Kahlum Johns each scored 15 points as Engineering and Science beat Maritime Academy, 63-41.
Abington Friends topped Esperanza, 56-36, behind Colin Brown’s 15 points. David Jordan scored 13 and Luke Russ tallied 10.
Lyle Tipton scored 20 points in Phil-Mont Christian’s 61-46 victory over MaST Charter. Daniel Olinger notched 13 points.
Lakeem McAliley scored 27 points to lead Mastery North past Delco Christian, 72-52. Jamir Reed recorded 13 points and seven assists.