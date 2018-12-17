Erin Sweeney poured in a game-high 26 points to carry Archbishop Carroll over Staten Island Prep in double overtime, 66-63, in the She Got Game Classic.
In the other She Got Game Classic matchup, Kaitlyn Orihel scored 27 points Sunday as the Archbishop Wood girls' basketball team defeated Florida Prep, 53-42.
Audenried lost to St. John The Baptist (N.Y.). Taliyah Rahman led the Rockets with 21 points.
Kyliah Singletary paced West Catholic with 13 points as the Burrs lost to National Christian (D.C.), 69-55.
Boys' Basketball
Gabe Dorsey blocked a shot as time expired to secure the Hill School’s 69-67 victory over Canterbury School to win the Mercer Tournament for the third straight year. Dorsey finished with 15 points, followed by Daniel Nixon’s 14 points. The tournament’s most outstanding player, Ryan Moffatt, had 13 points for the Blues.
Perkiomen School fell to Montverde Academy, 86-74, as Chris Arcidiacono led the Panthers with 25 points. Tautyvdas Kupstas followed with 21 points in a losing effort. Trae Broadnax led the victors with 26 points.
In other Mercer Tournament action, Alex Capitano finished with 19 points as Episcopal Academy defeated Western Reserve, 55-39. Matt Dade added 16 points for the Churchmen.