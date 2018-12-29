Jordan Hall collected 11 points, 10 assists, and 12 rebounds for a triple-double as the Neumann-Goretti boys' basketball team knocked off Dulaney (Md.) in triple overtime, 83-78, in the Governor’s Challenge on Friday. Ja’Cor Smith led all scorers with 24 points for the Saints, followed by Christian Ings' 20 points.
***
Sa’Vaughn Davidheiser netted 22 points as Owen J. Roberts topped Pisgah (NC), 51-37, in he Disney World Holiday Tournament.
***
Zahree Harrison recorded a game-high 21 points and six assists to lead Cheltenham past Friends' Central, 72-53, in the Pete and Jemeer Nelson Classic. Tim Myarick added 14 points for the Panthers.
In other Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic action, Matt Dade scored 25 points in Episcopal Academy’s 61-44 win over Academy Park. Alex Capitano chipped in 16 points for the Churchmen.
Titus Beard notched 18 points to lift La Salle over Calvert Hall (Md.), 66-45. Allen Powell contributed 14 points for the Explorers.
Robert Smith and Jamill Manigo scored 19 points apiece to propel Bishop McDevitt to a 72-50 victory over Pennsbury. The Lancers improve to 8-0 on the season.
***
Justin Robinson’s three-point field goal with three seconds remaining gave Pottsgrove a 49-46 triumph over Twin Valley in the Twin Valley Santa Slam Tournament championship game. Manny Clark, who led all scorers with 21 points, set up Robinson’s heroics with a steal on the defensive end.
***
Will Ghohestani had 15 points as Masterman edged Science Leadership, 44-42.
***
Tommy Kuypers paced Central Bucks South with 18 points in a 55-49 victory over Bartram. Alex Dietz and Ian McCaw added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Titans.
***
Sean Yoder finished with a game-high 21 points to carry Pennridge over Governor Mifflin, 44-33.
***
Palumbo defeated Hatboro-Horsham, 63-57, in the Garnet Valley Varsity Club Tournament behind Lateef Snead’s 18 points.
Girls' Basketball
Tori Nigro scored 18 points as Archbishop Ryan edged Council Rock North, 55-52, in the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Gabi Deluisi added 14 points for the Ragdolls.
***
Ava Sciolla collected 14 points and five assists as Pennsbury defeated Ridley, 53-38, to win the Ridley Holiday Tournament. Mary Miller contributed with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons.
***
Freshman Aubrey Ennis scored a game-high 18 points in Upper Darby’s 60-43 win over Phoenixville. Jasmine Forrester contributed 13 points and six assists for the Royals.
***
Kyra Quigley scored 17 points as Sacred Heart cruised past Springfield Montco, 58-27, in the Robert Hopf Holiday Tournament. Ainsley Davis added a career-high 12 points for the Lions.
***
In other Robert Hopf Holiday Tournament action, Lauren Brockwell hit four three-pointers for a career-high 14 points as Jenkintown beat Bensalem, 41-24.
***
Madison Smith recorded her sixth straight double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds as Friends' Central defeated Absegami, 52-39, to win the Jay Craven Memorial Boardwalk Classic bracket. Raanee Smith contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds for the victors.
***
Suha Stallings scored 12 points in Lower Merion’s 47-32 decision over Palumbo in the Lower Merion Tournament.
***
Rachel Saxton finished with 22 points and the Warrior Award as New Hope-Soleybury topped Villa Joseph Marie to win the Over the River Holiday Tournament, 52-43. Tournament MVP Kate Dougherty added 11 points for the Lions.
***
Marissa McDonald scored 17 points and Lauren Klieber added 16 points to lift West Chester East past William Tennent, 51-40, in the Plymouth Whitemarsh Tournement.
***
Rian Coleman registered 11 points as Franklin Towne Charter upended Little Flower, 36-31.