Quameerah Gray scored 33 points and recorded her 1,000th career point Monday to lift the Math, Civics and Sciences girls' basketball team over Ben Franklin, 66-60. Jada Sanders added 14 points for the Mighty Elephants.
Tiliya Carter finished with 19 points in Imhotep Charter’s 62-47 victory over Central. Seanlajah Smith had 16 points for the Panthers.
Taliyah Rahman notched a game-high 36 points to lead Audenried past Bodine, 66-42. Zinnia Wormack added 15 points for the Rockets.
Ayania Singleton finished with 14 points as Roxborough sneaked past Parkway Northwest, 39-38. Janiyah Greer followed with nine points for the Indians.
Casey Bivenour netted a team-high 14 points in Phila. Academy Charter’s 33-30 triumph over Constitution.
Najashia Singleton produced 19 points as Freire Charter upended Girls High, 54-48. Azori Edwards contributed 17 points for the Dragons.
Michaela Fletcher poured in 31 points as Tacony Charter defeated Mastbaum, 56-20. Amira Avery-Cheeks added 11 points for the victors.
Mattelyn Bullock scored a game-high 32 points in Engineering and Sciences' 54-32 win over Sankofa Freedom. Jayla Henderson added 10 points for the Engineers.
Kyra Quigley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Sacred Heart Academy took down Villa Joseph Marie, 62-42. Jaycee Webster added 16 points for the Lions.
Michaela Mixon tallied 15 points as Motivation beat Simon Gratz, 36-25.
Isabella Vazquez delivered with 26 points as Washington cruised past Bartram, 60-20. Ireland Smith chipped in 21 points for the Eagles.
Khailynne Mitchell netted 15 points as Paul Robeson edged Dobbins, 57-53. Phyllis Fugah and Tyheera Handy contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Huskies.
Delaney Maier led all scorers with 15 points as Franklin Towne Charter topped Prep Charter, 60-47. Laila Hawkins and Madyson Schwartz each contributed 14 points for the Coyotes.
Jaidah Peterson-Miller paced Lincoln with 12 points in a 47-16 decision over Martin Luther King.
Upper Moreland beat MaST Charter, 50-26, behind Bean Hughes' 15 points. Phoebe Longstreth added 14 points for the Golden Bears.
Julius Phillips and Daeshon Shepherd scored 18 points apiece as Archbishop Wood handled Father Judge, 73-49. Rahsool Diggins chipped in 17 points and eight assists for the Vikings.
Aaron Lemon-Warren led Archbishop Ryan with 14 points in a 62-49 victory over West Cartholic. Taleeq Robbins contributed 11 points for the Red Raiders.
KJ Quinn followed up his career high last Saturday with a 19-point performance as Phoenixville topped Souderton, 67-54.
Tajmir Hunt recorded 14 points in Roxborough’s 55-53 triumph over Strawberry Mansion. James Jones chipped in 10 points for the Indians.
DJ Traore scored 20 points as Franklin Learning Center rolled past Swenson, 69-42. Syncere Ross chipped in with 18 points for the Bobcats.
Mason Mosley led a balanced Friends' Central attack with 14 points in a 65-33 win over Valley Forge Military Academy. Bryce Spriggs and Omar Nichols added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Phoenix.
Quam Pettigrew scored 18 points as Science Leadership Academy at Beeber overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Olney, 63-61. Nair Pettigrew contributed 13 points for the victors.
Cameron Simms finished with a game-high 24 points as Science Leadership defeated Parkway West, 55-48.