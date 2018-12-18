Semaj Oliver’s put back at the buzzer gave the Martin Luther King boys' basketball team a 47-45 victory over Overbrook. Oliver finished with a team-high 18 points, followed by Hyseir Miller’s 17 points. Khalif Washington led the Rams with 25 points.
Tyler Morell scored a game-high 29 points as Maritime Academy overcame a 24-point halftime deficit to beat Science Leadership in overtime, 80-67. Devon Stanley recorded a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and added five assists for the victors.
Nisine Poplar and Semaj Mills each produced 18 points as Math, Civics and Sciences topped Devon Prep, 69-49. Tvon Jones contributed 11 points for the Mighty Elephants.
Kaisem Andrews posted a double-double with 14 points and 19 rebounds as Dobbins held off Franklin Learning Center, 60-54. Tishyne Bailey also scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Prep Charter topped KIPP DuBois, 72-66, behind Sharodd Lewis' 20 points. Rashaun Burbage added 18 points for the Huskies.
Quameerah Gray scored a game-high 33 points Monday as the Math, Civics and Sciences girls' basketball team edged Paul Robeson, 46-45.
Jaidah Peterson-Miller poured in 36 points for Lincoln in a 61-43 victory over Ben Franklin. Edrina Fields added 10 points for the Railsplitters. Janae Outlaw led the Electrons with 25 points.
Hayley Hunt was one of 12 scorers who paced Penn Charter with 11 points in a 70-14 win over Springside Chestnut Hill. The Quakers are traveling to Phoenix, AZ tomorrow to play Eaglecrest High School (CO) in the Nike Tournament of Champions which begins Wednesday.
Naja Lumsden tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds as Sankofa Freedom defeated Northeast, 65-41.
Isabella Vazquez finished with 26 points as Washington beat Science Leadership, 52-26. Ireland Smith contributed 15 points for the Eagles.
Engineering and Science held off Overbrook, 54-46, behind Mattelyn Bullock’s game-high 27 points. Jayla Henderson and Jayla Thompson each chipped in eight points for the Engineers.
Janiece Ellerbee recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in Dobbins' 39-36 triumph over Simon Gratz. Shatira Shaw led the Mustangs with 15 points.
Amirah Ali and Daeja Cromartie scored 18 points apiece to lift Parkway Northwest past West Philadelphia, 57-47. Keyanna Jones and Dynejah Thomas added eight points apiece for the victors.
Madison Smith posted 15 points and 12 rebounds as Friends' Central cruised past Interboro, 52-25. Raanee Smith contributed a stat line of 12 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix.
Bean Hughes tallied 22 points as Upper Moreland rolled past Phil-Mont Christian, 51-19. Phoebe Longstreth added 10 points for the Golden Bears.
Jo Morrison led all scorers with 25 points as GAMP took down KIPP DuBoius, 60-26. Zoe Hargrove chipped in 13 points for the Pioneers.
Michaela Fletcher scored 18 points to lift Tacony Charter past Masterman, 39-16.
Lily Gebbia scored 23 points to lead String Theory over Randolph, 40-31.
Motivation downed Batram, 58-21, thanks to Janiyah Zictor’s 16 points and Knyah Holmes contributing 12 points.
Lashanda Smith had 14 points as Imhotep Charter beat Mastery South, 69-14. Janai Smith added 13 points for the Panthers.
Amy Alexander scored a career-high 21 points to carry Phila. Academy past Prep Charter, 52-34. Casey Bivenour contributed 16 points for the victors.
Rachel Saxon paced New Hope-Solebury with 20 points in a 50-22 victory over Plumstead Christian.
Katelyn Fowler collected 19 points and seven rebounds as MaST Charter downed Calvary Christian, 50-32.