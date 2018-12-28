Tyler Seward scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Haverford School’s boys' basketball team past Shipley, 75-55, on Thursday. Christian Ray added 25 points.
***
Friends' Central rolled past Audenried, 81-54, as Bryce Spriggs scored 19 points and Omar Nichols tallied 16.
***
AJ Mitchell scored 22 points in North Penn’s 57-55 victory over Methacton.
***
Springfield lost to Parkland, 60-30. Ryan Ward scored 12 points for the Cougars.
***
Jaquill Stone recorded 14 points and five assists as Archbishop Ryan edged Trinity, 59-52. Colin Reed added 19 points and Dom Vazquez scored 13.
***
Allen Powell scored 14 points and Titus Beard added 12 in La Salle’s 50-13 win over Central.
***
Luca Naughton’s 26 points led Solebury School past Bordentown, 74-46. Ryan Conde added 13 points and Javon Brewster netted 12.
***
Theo Henry scored 19 points as Lower Merion beat Chester, 59-55. Steve Payne recorded 16 points.
Raanee Smith notched a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds as Friends' Central girls' topped Holy Spirit, 47-37. Madison Smith had a double-double with 11 points and 24 rebounds.
***
Alexis Gleason scored 11 points to lead Bonner-Prendergast past Charlotte Latin, 62-28. Alexis Eagan recorded nine points, five rebounds and five steals, and Mave McCan tallied nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
***
Kate Dougherty scored 15 points in New Hope-Solebury’s 56-38 win against West Windsor-Plainsboro South. Zoe Palau added 11 points.
***
Laila Hawkins' 16 points led Franklin Towne Charter past Math, Civics and Sciences, 59-38. Eve Martinez and Madyson Schwartz scored 11 points apiece.
***
Ava Sciolla tallied 16 points and five rebounds as Pennsbury beat Oxford, 50-29. Kate Mix recorded 10 points and four assists.
***
Emily McAteer notched a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Garnet Valley’s 52-18 victory over Great Valley. She also had three steals. Morgan Falcone had nine points and three steals.