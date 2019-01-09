Ross went on to finish that game with 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists in the 73-32 win over Lawrenceville. On Tuesday, Ross recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Shipley’s 54-43 win over Westtown. Since that first game, Ross is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Gators, who are 11-2 overall and 2-0 in the Friends League.