Lynn Greer III collected 27 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists Friday as the Roman Catholic basketball team edged Neumann-Goretti in overtime, 79-76. St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart contributed 18 points for the Cahillites and Penn State recruit Seth Lundy pitched in 13 points.
***
Miami recruit Isaiah Wong led all scorers with 19 points as Bonner-Prendergast beat Archbishop Carroll, 61-44. Tariq Ingraham chipped in 13 points for the Friars.
***
Allen Powell led La Salle with 18 points in a 58-46 victory over Father Judge. Princeton recruit Konrad Kiska pitched in 16 points for the Explorers, who remain undefeated at 15-0 overall and 8-0 in Catholic League play.
***
Florida State recruit Naheem McLeod compiled 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks as Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Cathedral Prep, 59-47, in the Burger King Classic in Erie, Pa. Anthony Straface led all scorers with 19 points for the Colonials, who will meet Kennedy Catholic in Saturday’s title game at 7:30 p.m.
***
Taleeq Robbins delivered with 14 points and nine rebounds in Archbishop Ryan’s 64-50 win over Lansdale Catholic. Aaron Lemon-Warren and Ja’Quill Stone each scored 13 points for the Raiders.
***
Matt Dade scored a game-high 27 points as Episcopal Academy topped Germantown Academy, 58-53. Colin Chambers added 18 points for the Churchmen.
***
Connecticut recruit Jalen Gaffney scored 25 points as Westtown cruised past Moorestown Friends, 79-34. Frank Kepnang and Bol Ajak added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Moose.
***
Jack Mulhearn had a game-high 18 points as Central Bucks West knocked off Central Bucks East, 59-49.
***
Rickey Montero hit six threes for his 18 points to lift Martin Luther King over Roxborough, 57-47. Semaj Oliver and Hyseir Miller contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cougars. Mika Munari pitched in 17 points for the Bucks.
***
Jack Rittenneyer drained seven three-pointers for his 21 points as Holy Ghost Prep topped Delco Christian, 51-41. Tyler Mish contributed 11 points for the Firebirds.
***
Isaac Marshall’s 19 points and Jordaine Dawkins' 17 points led Academy of New Church over Abington Friends, 75-40. Anthony McCall followed with 11 points for the Lions.
***
Darnell Ransom Jr. netted 29 points in Eastern University Charter’s 88-76 triumph over Paul Robeson. Yasir Rowell had 22 points for the victors, who shot 22-24 from the free throw line in the second half. The Huskies' Walter Hester scored a game-high 37 points.
***
Grant Sareyka notched 21 points as Christian Academy got past Faith Christian, 66-63. Tehron Phillips added 20 points for the Crusaders.
***
Saturday’s Cheltenham-Upper Moreland game has been cancelled.
***
Sunday’s Bonner-St. Joseph’s Prep game has been rescheduled to Monday night at 7:00 p.m. The Friars will remain the hosts.
Girls' Basketball
Caroline Pla scored the go-ahead bucket with six seconds remaining as Central Bucks East sneaked past Central Bucks West, 51-49. Pla finished with 14 points while Aubrey DeAngelis paced the Patriots with 21 points.
***
Dayna Balsa tallied 14 points in Upper Dublin’s 59-22 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Sarah Eskew chipped in 11 points for the Cardinals.
***
Cire Worley scored 12 points as Abington Friends defeated Academy of New Church, 56-16. Kendall Hodges added 10 points for the Kangaroos.
***
Hannah Clay scored a team-high 16 points as Owen J. Roberts outlasted Downingtown East in overtime, 58-54. Brooke Greenwald and Diana Rantz added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.
***
Grace O’Neill and Erin Sweeney each had 13 points in Archbishop Carroll’s 62-36 decision over Bishop McDevitt. Harlem Jennings chipped in 11 points for the Patriots.
***
Alexis Eagan registered 11 points and six rebounds as Bonner-Prendergast took down Little Flower, 53-17. Bridie McCan led the Pandas with 12 points.
***
Freshman Lily Gebbia scored a career-high 30 points to lead String Theory over KIPP DeBois, 50-48. Isabella Murtha pitched in 14 points for the victors.
***
Carmen Williams recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Penn Charter’s 48-38 win over Episcopal Academy.
***
Madison Smith registered 21 points and 16 rebounds as Friends Central routed Friends Select, 68-36.
***
Quameerah Gray poured in 31 points as Math, Civics and Sciences downed Sankofa Freedom, 47-31.
***
Martina Kiewek netted 19 points as Germantown Friends topped Perkiomen School, 33-28.
***
Shayne Glenn was one of 11 scorers who notched 15 points as Archbishop Ryan rolled past Hallahan, 60-13.
***
Grace Gormley and Britney Dike combined for 22 points as Christian Academy beat Newark Charter, 41-27.
***
***
Saturday’s Downingtown West-Oxford game has been postponed with no makeup date announced.