Lynn Greer III collected 27 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists Friday as the Roman Catholic basketball team edged Neumann-Goretti in overtime, 79-76. St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart contributed 18 points for the Cahillites and Penn State recruit Seth Lundy pitched in 13 points.

Roman Catholic swingman Hakim Hart dunks against Central Bucks West during the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class 6A basketball quarterfinal Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Bensalem. Roman went on to win, 75-56. LOU RABITO / Staff
LOU RABITO / Staff
***

Miami recruit Isaiah Wong led all scorers with 19 points as Bonner-Prendergast beat Archbishop Carroll, 61-44. Tariq Ingraham chipped in 13 points for the Friars.

Bonner-Prendie's Tariq Ingraham falls over Roman's Louie Wild during 4th quarter of the Catholic League Championship at The Palestra, Monday, February 26, 2017. Roman beats Bonner-Prendie 51-49 to win the Catholic League Championship. ( STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer )
Steven M. Falk
***

Allen Powell led La Salle with 18 points in a 58-46 victory over Father Judge. Princeton recruit Konrad Kiska pitched in 16 points for the Explorers, who remain undefeated at 15-0 overall and 8-0 in Catholic League play.

***

Florida State recruit Naheem McLeod compiled 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks as Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Cathedral Prep, 59-47, in the Burger King Classic in Erie, Pa. Anthony Straface led all scorers with 19 points for the Colonials, who will meet Kennedy Catholic in Saturday’s title game at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth Whitemarsh center Naheem McLeod dunks against Abington in the second quarter of the District 1 Class 6A championship game Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Liacouras Center at Temple. Abington went on to win, 75-73. LOU RABITO / Staff
***

Taleeq Robbins delivered with 14 points and nine rebounds in Archbishop Ryan’s 64-50 win over Lansdale Catholic. Aaron Lemon-Warren and Ja’Quill Stone each scored 13 points for the Raiders.

***

Matt Dade scored a game-high 27 points as Episcopal Academy topped Germantown Academy, 58-53. Colin Chambers added 18 points for the Churchmen.

Matt Dade during the 2016 season, driving against Archbishop Ryan's Izaiah Brockington.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
***

Connecticut recruit Jalen Gaffney scored 25 points as Westtown cruised past Moorestown Friends, 79-34. Frank Kepnang and Bol Ajak added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Moose.

Westtowns Jalen Gaffney 12).
LOU RABITO
***

Jack Mulhearn had a game-high 18 points as Central Bucks West knocked off Central Bucks East, 59-49.

C.B. West's Jack Mulhearn drives on Plymouth Whitmarsh's Danny Cooper, left and Ahmin Williams during 2nd quarter of District 1 Class 6A boys' basketball semifinals at the Liacouras Center, Tuesday, February 27, 2017. ( STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer )
Steven M. Falk
***

Rickey Montero hit six threes for his 18 points to lift Martin Luther King over Roxborough, 57-47. Semaj Oliver and Hyseir Miller contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cougars. Mika Munari pitched in 17 points for the Bucks.

***

Jack Rittenneyer drained seven three-pointers for his 21 points as Holy Ghost Prep topped Delco Christian, 51-41. Tyler Mish contributed 11 points for the Firebirds.

***

Isaac Marshall’s 19 points and Jordaine Dawkins' 17 points led Academy of New Church over Abington Friends, 75-40. Anthony McCall followed with 11 points for the Lions.

***

Darnell Ransom Jr. netted 29 points in Eastern University Charter’s 88-76 triumph over Paul Robeson. Yasir Rowell had 22 points for the victors, who shot 22-24 from the free throw line in the second half. The Huskies' Walter Hester scored a game-high 37 points.

***

Grant Sareyka notched 21 points as Christian Academy got past Faith Christian, 66-63. Tehron Phillips added 20 points for the Crusaders.

***

Saturday’s Cheltenham-Upper Moreland game has been cancelled.

***

Sunday’s Bonner-St. Joseph’s Prep game has been rescheduled to Monday night at 7:00 p.m. The Friars will remain the hosts.

Girls' Basketball

Caroline Pla scored the go-ahead bucket with six seconds remaining as Central Bucks East sneaked past Central Bucks West, 51-49. Pla finished with 14 points while Aubrey DeAngelis paced the Patriots with 21 points.

***

Dayna Balsa tallied 14 points in Upper Dublin’s 59-22 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Sarah Eskew chipped in 11 points for the Cardinals.

***

Cire Worley scored 12 points as Abington Friends defeated Academy of New Church, 56-16. Kendall Hodges added 10 points for the Kangaroos.

***

Hannah Clay scored a team-high 16 points as Owen J. Roberts outlasted Downingtown East in overtime, 58-54. Brooke Greenwald and Diana Rantz added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

***

Grace O’Neill and Erin Sweeney each had 13 points in Archbishop Carroll’s 62-36 decision over Bishop McDevitt. Harlem Jennings chipped in 11 points for the Patriots.

***

Alexis Eagan registered 11 points and six rebounds as Bonner-Prendergast took down Little Flower, 53-17. Bridie McCan led the Pandas with 12 points.

***

Freshman Lily Gebbia scored a career-high 30 points to lead String Theory over KIPP DeBois, 50-48. Isabella Murtha pitched in 14 points for the victors.

***

Carmen Williams recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Penn Charter’s 48-38 win over Episcopal Academy.

***

Madison Smith registered 21 points and 16 rebounds as Friends Central routed Friends Select, 68-36.

***

Quameerah Gray poured in 31 points as Math, Civics and Sciences downed Sankofa Freedom, 47-31.

***

Martina Kiewek netted 19 points as Germantown Friends topped Perkiomen School, 33-28.

***

Shayne Glenn was one of 11 scorers who notched 15 points as Archbishop Ryan rolled past Hallahan, 60-13.

***

Grace Gormley and Britney Dike combined for 22 points as Christian Academy beat Newark Charter, 41-27.

***

Saturday’s Cheltenham-Upper Moreland game has been cancelled.

***

Saturday’s Downingtown West-Oxford game has been postponed with no makeup date announced.