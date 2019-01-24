Trevor Wall scored a game-high 26 points Wednesday as the St. Joseph’s Prep basketball team defeated Math, Civics and Sciences in overtime, 76-68. Gabe Arizin added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists for the Hawks.

Trevor Wall, 2nd from left, of St. Joseph�s Prep is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning shot to beat Girard College 58-56 on Dec. 8 , 2017. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
***

Columbia recruit Jack Forrest and Steve Payne scored 16 points apiece as Lower Merion took down Harriton, 89-47.

Abington's Robbie Heath keeps the ball from Lower Merion's Steve Payne during 3rd quarter of District 1 Class 6A boys' basketball semifinals at the Liacouras Center, Tuesday, February 27, 2017. Abington beats Lower Merion 72-61 to advance to the finals. ( STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer )
***

Shane Scott drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Conestoga defeated Marple Newtown, 44-41. Scott finished with seven points as Zach Lezanic led the Pioneers with 17 points.

Zach Lezanic (left) of Conestoga gets his shot blocked by Ish Horn of Plymouth Whitemarsh in the 1st quarter in a PIAA District 1 Class 6A quarterfinal boys' game: at Plymouth Whitemarsh on Feb. 24, 2017. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
***

Malcolm Williams paced Penncrest with 17 points in a 59-42 triumph over Garnet Valley. Matt Arbogast chipped in 16 points for the Lions.

L-R: Malcolm Williams, Justin Heidig, and Tyler Norwood of Penncrest celebrate after their victory over Wissahickon during the PIAA District 1 Class 5A boys' basketball semifinals on Feb. 28, 2018.
***

Connecticut recruit Jalen Gaffney tallied 16 points as Westtown beat Friends' Central, 69-41. Jordan Collier added 12 points for the Moose.

Westtown’s Jalen Gaffney shoots over Camden’s Corey Greer in the second quarter during the Kobe Bryant Boosters Philly.com Play-By-Play Classic on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Lower Merion. Camden went on to win, 74-71, in overtime. LOU RABITO / Staff
***

Dan Roe’s 17 points lifted Haverford High over Strath Haven, 44-30.

***

Tyrone Williams led all scorers with 34 points as Olney topped Engineering and Science, 77-66. Rashad Rayford pitched in 14 points for the Trojans.

***

Xavier Mayo posted a team-high 17 points in Hill School’s 52-44 win over Perkiomen School.

***

Cameron Simms scored 20 points as Science Leadership beat Hill Freedman World Academy, 57-50.

Girls' Basketball

Brianne Borcky collected 16 points and eight rebounds in Garnet Valley’s 60-27 win over Penncrest. Loyola University of Maryland recruit Emily McAteer had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars.

***

Jaylah Robinson and Angela Sanders scored 19 points apiece as Mastery North got past Audenried, 55-50.

***

Eliza Murphy scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Masterman edged Edison, 40-38.

***

Jaidah Peterson-Miller recorded 27 points as Lincoln topped Math, Civics and Sciences, 54-41. Tahzay Jacobs added 10 points for the Railsplitters.

***

Alexis Lin scored 16 points in Central’s 50-31 triumph over Bodine. Sierra Sosa, Bene Butler, and Jordan Carrier each had eight points for the Lancers.

***

Zoe Hargrove compiled a near triple-double with 17 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds as GAMP rolled past String Theory, 63-32. Zoe Hargrove led the Pioneers with 19 points.

***

Essence Davis and Chynah Perry each had 13 points to lead Simon Gratz over Science Leadership, 48-31.

***

Kati Pebuto netted 19 points in Great Valley’s 58-33 decision over Chester. Tessa Liberatoscioli contributed 13 points for the Patriots.

***

Karrine Tucker’s 16 points and Zakiyyah Morton-Andrews’ 14 points lifted Overbrook over Sankofa Freedom, 51-27.

***

Kierstyn Clahar scored 28 points as Parkway Center City topped Northeast, 54-32.

***

Michaela Fletcher poured in 29 points as Tacony Charter cruised past Parkway Northwest, 71-38. Amira Avery-Cheeks chipped in 24 points for the victors.

***

Brianna Mallory finished with 22 points in Girls High’s 63-53 victory over Prep Charter. Paula Rippy added 10 points for the Gazelles.

***

Azori Edwards led all scorers with 19 points as Freire Charter downed Phila. Academy Charter, 43-30.

***

Tenya Alexander scored 14 points as Kensington downed West Philadelphia, 36-21.

***

Knyah Holmes notched 17 points as Motivation beat School of the Future, 48-33. Michaela Mixon added 15 points for the victors.

***

Madison Cockerill registered a team-high 14 points in Rush’s 47-21 victory over Mastbaum. Jaelyn Henry chipped in 12 points.