Trevor Wall scored a game-high 26 points Wednesday as the St. Joseph’s Prep basketball team defeated Math, Civics and Sciences in overtime, 76-68. Gabe Arizin added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists for the Hawks.
***
Columbia recruit Jack Forrest and Steve Payne scored 16 points apiece as Lower Merion took down Harriton, 89-47.
***
Shane Scott drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Conestoga defeated Marple Newtown, 44-41. Scott finished with seven points as Zach Lezanic led the Pioneers with 17 points.
***
Malcolm Williams paced Penncrest with 17 points in a 59-42 triumph over Garnet Valley. Matt Arbogast chipped in 16 points for the Lions.
***
Connecticut recruit Jalen Gaffney tallied 16 points as Westtown beat Friends' Central, 69-41. Jordan Collier added 12 points for the Moose.
***
Dan Roe’s 17 points lifted Haverford High over Strath Haven, 44-30.
***
Tyrone Williams led all scorers with 34 points as Olney topped Engineering and Science, 77-66. Rashad Rayford pitched in 14 points for the Trojans.
***
Xavier Mayo posted a team-high 17 points in Hill School’s 52-44 win over Perkiomen School.
***
Cameron Simms scored 20 points as Science Leadership beat Hill Freedman World Academy, 57-50.
Girls' Basketball
Brianne Borcky collected 16 points and eight rebounds in Garnet Valley’s 60-27 win over Penncrest. Loyola University of Maryland recruit Emily McAteer had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars.
***
Jaylah Robinson and Angela Sanders scored 19 points apiece as Mastery North got past Audenried, 55-50.
***
Eliza Murphy scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Masterman edged Edison, 40-38.
***
Jaidah Peterson-Miller recorded 27 points as Lincoln topped Math, Civics and Sciences, 54-41. Tahzay Jacobs added 10 points for the Railsplitters.
***
Alexis Lin scored 16 points in Central’s 50-31 triumph over Bodine. Sierra Sosa, Bene Butler, and Jordan Carrier each had eight points for the Lancers.
***
Zoe Hargrove compiled a near triple-double with 17 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds as GAMP rolled past String Theory, 63-32. Zoe Hargrove led the Pioneers with 19 points.
***
Essence Davis and Chynah Perry each had 13 points to lead Simon Gratz over Science Leadership, 48-31.
***
Kati Pebuto netted 19 points in Great Valley’s 58-33 decision over Chester. Tessa Liberatoscioli contributed 13 points for the Patriots.
***
Karrine Tucker’s 16 points and Zakiyyah Morton-Andrews’ 14 points lifted Overbrook over Sankofa Freedom, 51-27.
***
Kierstyn Clahar scored 28 points as Parkway Center City topped Northeast, 54-32.
***
Michaela Fletcher poured in 29 points as Tacony Charter cruised past Parkway Northwest, 71-38. Amira Avery-Cheeks chipped in 24 points for the victors.
***
Brianna Mallory finished with 22 points in Girls High’s 63-53 victory over Prep Charter. Paula Rippy added 10 points for the Gazelles.
***
Azori Edwards led all scorers with 19 points as Freire Charter downed Phila. Academy Charter, 43-30.
***
Tenya Alexander scored 14 points as Kensington downed West Philadelphia, 36-21.
***
Knyah Holmes notched 17 points as Motivation beat School of the Future, 48-33. Michaela Mixon added 15 points for the victors.
***
Madison Cockerill registered a team-high 14 points in Rush’s 47-21 victory over Mastbaum. Jaelyn Henry chipped in 12 points.