Mihjae Hayes collected 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists as Abington Friends topped George School, 56-44. Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes added 10 points and 13 rebounds while Kendall Hodges and Cire Worley each had 13 points for the Kangaroos.
***
Madison Smith registered a double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds in Friends' Central’s 63-24 win over Agnes Irwin. Raanee Smith added 10 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks for the Phoenix.
***
Eve Martinez scored a team-high 14 points as Franklin Towne Charter edged Phila. Academy, 53-49. Rian Coleman contributed 13 points for the Coyotes.
***
Janiece Ellerbee scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Dobbins' 48-33 victory over Lincoln. Shidayah Cooper followed with 11 points for the Mustangs.
***
Amaiya James poured in 31 points as Sayre took down Mastbaum, 49-19. Mariah Bevins chipped in 10 points for the Panthers.
***
Alycia Brickhouse recorded a game-high 17 points as Rush held off Masterman, 50-45. Madison Cockerill chipped in 12 points for the victors.
***
Kazia Oates led a balanced Simon Gratz attack with eight points in a 37-24 decision over School of the Future. Jada Harmon and Essence Davis contributed seven points and four steals apiece for the Bulldogs.
***
Daeja Cromartie led all scorers with 21 points in Parkway Northwest’s 59-24 win over Elverson. Keyanna Jones had 15 points for the winners.
***
Karrine Tucker notched 14 points as Overbrook beat Northeast, 50-23. Taylor Phillips and Aaliyah Burton added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers.
***
Erica Porterfield’s 24 points and Damirah Shorter’s 20 points led Franklin Learning Center over Frankford, 57-23.
***
Ayanna Brown netted a game-high 23 points as Kensington defeated Tacony Charter, 44-33.
***
Nariyah Turner scored 19 points as Constitution cruised past Sankofa Freedom, 54-31. Parisha Blount and Jourdan Johnson added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Generals.
Boys' Basketball
Chris Arcidiacono scored 18 points as Perkiomen School downed Academy of New Church, 62-43. Niels Lane added 15 points for the victors.
***
Nick Roggio recorded 23 points and eight rebounds in Central Bucks East’s 62-57 victory over Council Rock South. Leo Masterson contributed 14 points and six rebounds for the Patriots.
***
Tyrone Williams finished with a game-high 33 points as Olney rolled past Parkway Center City, 66-41.
***
Jay Winterstein led Calvary Christian with 25 points in a 63-58 triumph over Esperanza. Jalen Adams chipped in 13 points for the Cougars.
***
Wilson Krewson scored 15 points as Springfield Montco beat Jenkintown, 45-37. Jordan Pauls contributed 11 points for the Spartans.
***
Jordan Gombs produced 20 points as New Foundations edged Cristo Rey, 53-50.