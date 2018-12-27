Meet the 2018 Pennsylvania Writers' All-State Football Team.
Local players are in bold.
Player of the year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep
Coach of the year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 195, sophomore
Kane Everson, Harrisburg, 5-11, 180, senior
Cade Pribula, Central York, 6-1, 200, senior
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 6-0, 190, junior
Tommy Friberg, State College, 6-5, 200, junior
Nyzair Smith, Dallastown, 5-10, 187, senior
Aaron Young, Coatesville, 5-11, 190, senior
Shamar Edwards, North Penn, 5-11, 190, senior
Damon Horton, Hazleton, 5-10, 200, senior
Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-9, 160, senior
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, 5-8, 175, junior
Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 205, junior
Tommy Manos, Nazareth, 6-0, 180, senior
Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton, 6-1, 185, senior
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 175, sophomore
Nick Gallo, Council Rock South, 6-4, 235, senior
Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland, 6-6, 275, senior
Ramsey Kifolo, State College, 6-3, 315, junior
Mike Katic, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 280, senior
Raymond Christas, Dallastown, 6-2, 260 senior
Ricky Santiago, Coatesville, 6-5, 305, senior
Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-8, 165, senior
Dresyn Green, State College, 5-10, 170, sophomore
Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp., 6-0, 175, senior
Trevor Harris, Liberty, 6-3, 235, senior
Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg, 6-2, 230, senior
Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley, 6-4, 235, senior
Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh C.C., 6-4, 225, senior
Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-2, 225, senior
Andre White Jr., Harrisburg, 6-3, 215, senior
Tyler King, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 220, senior
Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-10, 200, senior
Elijah Workinger, Red Lion, 6-5, 250, senior
Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin, 5-11, 215, senior
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-0, 200, sophomore
Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny, 6-2, 187, senior
Keaton Ellis, State College, 6-1, 185, senior
Sammy Knipe, State College, 6-1, 210, sophomore
Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh C.C., 5-11, 185, senior
Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-11, 185, senior
Cohen Russell, State College, 5-8, 175, senior
Donte Kent, Harrisburg, 5-11, 170 junior
Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep
Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep
Jamie Diven, South Fayette, 6-1, 195, senior
Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 205, senior
Isaac Rumery, Clearfield, 6-1, 205, senior
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-4, 195, junior
Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 205, senior
Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley, 5-10, 185, senior
Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 190, senior
Mason Kordish, Valley View, 5-8, 170, senior
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-10, 187, junior
Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 175, senior
Mike Trimbur, South Fayette, 5-11, 180, senior
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 180, junior
Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter, 6-4, 175, senior
Demonte Martin, Eastern York, 6-5, 195, senior
Chris Oliver, Cathedral Prep, 6-4, 293, senior
Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley, 6-5, 285, senior
Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-3, 280, senior
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield, 6-0, 307, junior
Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic, 6-4, 270, senior
Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 305, senior
Janaasah Boone, Valley View, 6-0, 175, junior
Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic, 5-7, 165, junior
Ryan Coe, South Fayette, 6-2, 225, senior
Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep, 6-3, 241, senior
Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte, 6-3, 245, senior
Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove, 6-1, 220, senior
David Tomb, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 205, senior
Luke Painton, Berks Catholic, 6-7, 245, senior
Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 285, senior
Brandon George, Berks Catholic, 6-4, 240, senior
Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, 225, senior
Traon Jones, Valley View, 5-5, 155, senior
Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 225, senior
Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 215, senior
Teagan Wilk, Berwick, 5-11, 180, junior
Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 195, senior
Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown, 5-10, 170, senior
Jaden Duplessis, Valley View, 6-1, 175 senior
Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 190, senior
Kenyon Johnson, West Perry, 5-11, 180, junior
Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 200, senior
Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy, 5-11, 185, senior
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley, 6-2, 195, junior
John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley, 5-10, 150, senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1, 163, sophomore
Derek Johncour, Avonworth, 6-3, 181, senior
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 200, junior
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 195, junior
Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 6-0, 180, senior
Kam Williams, Steel Valley, 6-0, 185, senior
Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville, 6-3, 220, senior
Bryan Dworek, Brookville, 5-11, 175, senior
Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley, 5-11, 170, senior
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 215, junior
Cabe Park, Brookville, 5-9, 165, senior
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley, 6-2, 200, junior
Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville, 6-6, 315, senior
Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven, 6-0, 243, senior
Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 260, senior
Dylan Dininny, Richland, 6-5, 255, senior
Oak Six, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 265, senior
Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley, 5-8, 160, senior
Aidan Houser, Wellsboro, 5-9, 165, junior
Zane Puhala, Brockway, 5-10, 175, senior
Michael Hood, Mount Carmel, 6-0, 200, senior
Jimmy Reed, Wilmington, 6-2, 225, senior
Collin Instone, Richland, 6-3, 260, senior
Jordan Gray, Wilmington, 6-1, 235, senior
Harris Kohl, York Catholic, 6-0, 200, senior
Hunter Brown, Wellsboro, 6-4, 220, senior
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 190, junior
Colton Richards, Wilmington, 6-2, 270, senior
Todd Hill, Steel Valley, 5-10, 225, senior
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 190, junior
Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield, 6-3, 225, senior
Jarred Kohl, York Catholic, 6-1, 205, senior
Cameron Marett, Wilmington, 5-8, 175, senior
Macen Akers, Everett, 6-1, 180, senior
Daniel Walker, Washington, 6-3, 210, senior
Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway, 5-8, 145, senior
Robert Pontius, Wilmington, 6-4, 195, senior