Meet the 2018 Pennsylvania Writers' All-State Football Team.

Local players are in bold.

Class 6A

Player of the year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep

Coach of the year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

Offense

Quarterbacks

St. Joe's Prep sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord (6).
Avi Steinhardt / For the Inquirer
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 195, sophomore

Kane Everson, Harrisburg, 5-11, 180, senior

Cade Pribula, Central York, 6-1, 200, senior

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 6-0, 190, junior

Tommy Friberg, State College, 6-5, 200, junior

Running backs

Coatesville senior running back Aaron Young.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Nyzair Smith, Dallastown, 5-10, 187, senior

Aaron Young, Coatesville, 5-11, 190, senior

Shamar Edwards, North Penn, 5-11, 190, senior

Damon Horton, Hazleton, 5-10, 200, senior

Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-9, 160, senior

Wide receivers

St. Joe's Prep senior wide receiver Johnny Freeman (11).
LOU RABITO / Staff
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville, 5-8, 175, junior

Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 205, junior

Tommy Manos, Nazareth, 6-0, 180, senior

Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton, 6-1, 185, senior

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 175, sophomore

Tight end

Nick Gallo, Council Rock South, 6-4, 235, senior

Council Rock South senior tight end Nick Gallo (15).
Cain Images
Linemen

Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland, 6-6, 275, senior

Ramsey Kifolo, State College, 6-3, 315, junior

Mike Katic, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 280, senior

Raymond Christas, Dallastown, 6-2, 260 senior

Ricky Santiago, Coatesville, 6-5, 305, senior

Athlete

Senior Marques Mason (3) contributed to St. Joe's Prep as a receiver, running back, and kick returner.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-8, 165, senior

Dresyn Green, State College, 5-10, 170, sophomore

Specialist

Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp., 6-0, 175, senior

Defense

Linemen

Trevor Harris, Liberty, 6-3, 235, senior

Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg, 6-2, 230, senior

Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley, 6-4, 235, senior

Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh C.C., 6-4, 225, senior

Linebackers

Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-2, 225, senior

Andre White Jr., Harrisburg, 6-3, 215, senior

Tyler King, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 220, senior

Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-10, 200, senior

Elijah Workinger, Red Lion, 6-5, 250, senior

Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin, 5-11, 215, senior

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-0, 200, sophomore

Backs

Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny, 6-2, 187, senior

Keaton Ellis, State College, 6-1, 185, senior

Sammy Knipe, State College, 6-1, 210, sophomore

Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh C.C., 5-11, 185, senior

Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-11, 185, senior

Athlete

Cohen Russell, State College, 5-8, 175, senior

Donte Kent, Harrisburg, 5-11, 170 junior

St. Joseph's Prep senior linebacker Myles Talley (19).
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Class 4A

Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep

Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jamie Diven, South Fayette, 6-1, 195, senior

Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 205, senior

Isaac Rumery, Clearfield, 6-1, 205, senior

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh, 6-4, 195, junior

Running backs

Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 205, senior

Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley, 5-10, 185, senior

Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 190, senior

Mason Kordish, Valley View, 5-8, 170, senior

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-10, 187, junior

Wide receivers

Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 175, senior

Mike Trimbur, South Fayette, 5-11, 180, senior

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 180, junior

Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter, 6-4, 175, senior

Imhotep Charter senior wideout Yusuf Terry (8).
YONG KIM
Tight ends

Demonte Martin, Eastern York, 6-5, 195, senior

Linemen

Chris Oliver, Cathedral Prep, 6-4, 293, senior

Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley, 6-5, 285, senior

Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-3, 280, senior

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield, 6-0, 307, junior

Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic, 6-4, 270, senior

Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 305, senior

Imhotep Charter lineman Marlon Westcott (52) lifts teammate Yusuf Terry (8) after Terry's 2-yard conversion reception in a 34-10 victory over La Salle on Aug. 24.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Athletes

Janaasah Boone, Valley View, 6-0, 175, junior

Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic, 5-7, 165, junior

Specialist

Ryan Coe, South Fayette, 6-2, 225, senior

Defense

Linemen

Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep, 6-3, 241, senior

Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte, 6-3, 245, senior

Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove, 6-1, 220, senior

David Tomb, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 205, senior

Luke Painton, Berks Catholic, 6-7, 245, senior

Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 285, senior

Linebacker

Brandon George, Berks Catholic, 6-4, 240, senior

Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, 225, senior

Traon Jones, Valley View, 5-5, 155, senior

Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 6-0, 225, senior

Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 215, senior

Backs

Teagan Wilk, Berwick, 5-11, 180, junior

Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser, 6-3, 195, senior

Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown, 5-10, 170, senior

Jaden Duplessis, Valley View, 6-1, 175 senior

Athlete

Imhotep Charter senior Tykee Smith is ticketed for West Virginia.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 190, senior

Kenyon Johnson, West Perry, 5-11, 180, junior

Class 2A

Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

Offense

Quarterbacks

Stone Hollenbach, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 200, senior

Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy, 5-11, 185, senior

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley, 6-2, 195, junior

John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley, 5-10, 150, senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1, 163, sophomore

Derek Johncour, Avonworth, 6-3, 181, senior

Running backs

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven, 5-9, 200, junior

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-10, 195, junior

Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 6-0, 180, senior

Kam Williams, Steel Valley, 6-0, 185, senior

Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville, 6-3, 220, senior

Wide receivers

Bryan Dworek, Brookville, 5-11, 175, senior

Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley, 5-11, 170, senior

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 215, junior

Cabe Park, Brookville, 5-9, 165, senior

Tight end

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley, 6-2, 200, junior

Linemen

Ja’Quay Hubbard, Sharpsville, 6-6, 315, senior

Austin Homan, Schuylkill Haven, 6-0, 243, senior

Troy Donlan, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 260, senior

Dylan Dininny, Richland, 6-5, 255, senior

Oak Six, Southern Columbia, 6-3, 265, senior

Athlete

Ryan Ripka, Penns Valley, 5-8, 160, senior

Aidan Houser, Wellsboro, 5-9, 165, junior

Specialist

Zane Puhala, Brockway, 5-10, 175, senior

Defense

Linemen

Michael Hood, Mount Carmel, 6-0, 200, senior

Jimmy Reed, Wilmington, 6-2, 225, senior

Collin Instone, Richland, 6-3, 260, senior

Jordan Gray, Wilmington, 6-1, 235, senior

Harris Kohl, York Catholic, 6-0, 200, senior

Hunter Brown, Wellsboro, 6-4, 220, senior

Linebacker

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 190, junior

Colton Richards, Wilmington, 6-2, 270, senior

Todd Hill, Steel Valley, 5-10, 225, senior

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 190, junior

Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield, 6-3, 225, senior

Jarred Kohl, York Catholic, 6-1, 205, senior

Backs

Cameron Marett, Wilmington, 5-8, 175, senior

Macen Akers, Everett, 6-1, 180, senior

Daniel Walker, Washington, 6-3, 210, senior

Daunte Allegretto, Ridgway, 5-8, 145, senior

Athlete

Robert Pontius, Wilmington, 6-4, 195, senior