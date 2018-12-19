Jamil Manigo totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds as Bishop McDevitt defeated Archbishop Wood, 62-58, on Tuesday in boys' basketball. It was McDevitt’s first win over Wood in more than 10 years. Robert Smith scored 18 points, and Ahmir Harris added 13 points and eights assists.
***
Marlon Spurell made a three at the buzzer as KIPP DuBois defeated Masterman, 62-60. Spurell scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Joe Carroll chipped in 14 points for KIPP.
***
Damir Butler-Banks went coast-to-coat with 7.2 seconds left to beat the buzzer with a layup and give Mariana Bracetti a 54-52 win over Parkway West. Michael McCormick led Mariana Bracetti with 17 points.
***
Steve Payne scored 28 points as Lower Merion defeated Garnet Valley, 80-76, in double overtime. Greg Vlassopoulos scored 31 points for Garnet Valley.
***
Debarrin Norman’s two free throws with four seconds left gave String Theory a 68-67 win over West Philadelphia. Norman led String Theory with 17 points. Lamar Thomas scored 16 points, and Kylil Turner added 15 points. Aaron Harrison scored 25 points for West Philadelphia.
***
Mike Chaffee hit a three with 39 seconds to go, and North Penn got a defensive stop to beat Pennsbury, 47-46. Chaffee led North Penn with 14 points, while Gary Francis scored 31 points for Pennsbury.
***
Eric Dixon’s 37 points led Abington to a 67-47 win over Upper Moreland.
***
Lateef Snead scored 29 points and went 4-for-4 from the three-point line as Palumbo defeated Tacony Charter, 65-41. Ibrahim Kane added 16 points.
***
Gabe Harvey scored 25 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, and tallied six assists as Paul Robeson topped Mastbaum, 60-55. Walter Hester added 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight steals.
***
Samson Nyankui tallied 19 points and 18 rebounds in Mastery North’s 71-66 win over Bartram. Lakeem McAliley scored 16 points, and Jamir Reed scored 15 points.
***
Konrad Kiszka scored 23 points, and Titus Beard added 17 points as La Salle topped Cardinal O’hara, 70-64.
***
Stephan Weatherly led Southern with 17 points in a 50-49 victory over Northeast. Weatherly scored 13 of his points in the third quarter as Southern outscored Northeast, 24-12.
***
Trevor Wall scored 18 points, and Chris Arizin added 14 points as St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Archbishop Ryan, 49-39.
***
Keshaun Hammonds poured in 25 points as Constituion defeated Frankford, 78-50. Jabari Merritt chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds.
***
Mason Mosley scored 17 points in Friends' Central’s 57-53 win over Glasgow (Del.). Myles Robinson added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
***
Nafee Wilson scored 22 points as Esperanza defeated Bodine, 55-37.
***
Asa Brooks scored 16 points, and Brandon Richardson added 14 points as SLA-Beeber topped Randolph, 74-51.
***
Parkway Northwest defeated Edison, 58-42, behind 20 points from Tyrell Mims.
***
Tajmir Hunt paced Roxborough with 21 points in his team’s 78-53 win over Friere Charter.
***
Derrius Ward led Sankofa Freedom with 15 points as the Warriors defeated Linocln, 68-60. Khalil Turner and Scott Spann added 14 points.
***
Isaac Marshall scored 19 points, and Jordaine Dawkins added 14 points in Academy of New Church’s 77-51 victory over Friends Select.
***
Abington Friends defeated George School, 57-49, behind 22 points from Taalib Holloman.
***
Bo Furrey-Bastin’s 18 points led Unionville to a 53-32 win over Glen Mills.
***
Jabril Lawson scored 16 points, and Jared Corley added 15 points as Boys' Latin topped Ben Franklin, 69-34.
***
David West scored 14 points as William Tennent topped Bensalem, 46-35.
***
Jabril Lawson’s 16 points paced Boys' Latin in a 69-34 win over Ben Franklin.
***
Jack Mulhearn tallied 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists as Central Bucks West defeated Souderton, 51-42.
***
Christian Ings tallied 18 points and five assists in Neumann-Goretti’s 87-37 win over Conwell-Egan.
***
Isaiah Wong’s 16 points led Bonner-Prendergast to a 53-44 win over Father Judge. Shane Dooley scored 20 points for Father Judge.
Skylar Krause beat the buzzer to give Central Bucks East a 46-44 win over Central Bucks South. Caroline Pla led Central Bucks East with 17 points, and Krause added 11 points. Taylor Hinkle scored 20 points for Central Bucks South.
***
Ellie Mueller totaled 24 points and 18 rebounds in Radnor’s 60-57 win over Harriton. Holly Holtsberg added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Brienne Williams added 12 points and five assists.
***
Phyllis Fugah scored 21 points as Paul Robeson topped Washington, 51-46. Khailynne Mitchell added 18 points. Isabella Vazquez scored 23 points for Washington.
***
Kendall Hodges poured in 27 points as Abington Friends defeated Imhotep Charter, 61-47. Paige Mott added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
***
Jourdan Johnson led Constitution with 20 points in a 65-30 win over Chad. Tyhiana Tomlin scored 14 points.
***
Amanda Purcell scored 15 points, including three three-point shots, in Episcopal Academy’s 59-37 win over Agnes Irwin. Cara Harty and Raeleen Keffer Scharpf chipped in 11 points.
***
Dakota McCaughan and Alexis Gleason scored 11 points as Bonner-Prendergast defeated Archbishop Carroll, 47-40. Erin Sweeney scored 26 points for Archbishop Carroll.
***
Chardae Stone paced Perkiomen School with 20 points in a 52-29 victory over Mercy Career Tech.
***
Denae Carter and Kelly Grant scored 16 points in St. Basil’s 58-35 win over Nazareth Academy. Carter grabbed 12 rebounds.
***
Jess Polin led Upper Dublin with 16 points and added four assists in a 63-29 win over Cheltenham. Jackie Vargas added 13 points.
***
Sarah Miller scored 13 points, and Eden Miller score 11 points as Barrack Hebrew defeated Collegium Charter, 49-34.
***
Rachel Saxton’s 11 points guided New Hope-Solebury to a 28-21 win over Christian Academy.
***
Sydney Mowery scored 14 points, and Jami Makins and Kyleah Holmes added 10 points as Pottsgrove defeated Upper Perkiomen, 65-12.